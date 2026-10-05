Flight Tickets To Get Costlier: IndiGo Revises Fuel Charges For Domestic, International Flights: Details

IndiGo on Monday announced revised fuel charges across its domestic and international routes amid a sustained increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. The new charges will apply to all new bookings made from 12:01 am on October 6, 2026, the airline said.

ATF Costs Drive Revision

Stating that ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months, IndiGo said that geopolitical developments in the Middle East contributing to fluctuations in fuel costs. The airline said the latest month-on-month increase has exceeded 14%, taking ATF prices to among their highest levels in the past decade.

ALSO READ: US-India Trade Deal Negotiations Have Reached A 'Plateau': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel makes up a significant share of airline's operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines' cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo," it added.

New Domestic Fuel Charges

For domestic flights, the revised fuel charge will depend on the distance travelled. Passengers flying routes of up to 500 kilometres will pay Rs 375, while journeys between 501 and 1,000 kilometres will attract a charge of Rs 600.

For distances between 1,001 and 1,500 kilometres, the charge will be Rs 900. Routes between 1,501 and 2,000 kilometres will carry a Rs 1,150 fuel charge, while flights covering more than 2,000 kilometres will attract Rs 1,300.

IndiGo has also revised fuel charges for international routes. Flights within the SAARC region will attract Rs 1,000 for distances up to 500 kilometres and Rs 3,000 for routes covering 501 kilometres or more.

Flights to Southeast Asia, the GCC and Middle East, and North and East Asia will each carry a revised fuel charge of Rs 5,500.

The charge for Africa-bound flights has been set at Rs 6,000, while passengers travelling to Europe will pay Rs 10,000.

IndiGo Calls Adjustment Measured

The airline said, "While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers."

The airline acknowledged that the revised charges would add to passengers' travel costs but said the move reflects sustained increases in operating expenses and changing market conditions.

ALSO READ: V2 Retail Share Price Slumps 20% To Hit 52-Week Low After Q2 Business Update

IndiGo added that it will continue monitoring fuel prices and the broader market environment and make further adjustments when necessary, while maintaining its focus on affordable, convenient and consistent air travel.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.