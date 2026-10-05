V2 Retail Share Price Slumps 20% To Hit 52-Week Low After Q2 Business Update

V2 Retail share price slumped nearly 20% to hit a 52-week low on Monday, after the company reported its business update for the second quarter of FY27. The stock declined as much as 19.44% to a fresh low of Rs 162.55 apiece on the BSE.

The company's standalone revenue in the September 2026 quarter rose 28.36% o Rs 905 crore from Rs 705 crore in the year-ago period.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) declined 14.9% in Q2FY27, as the base quarter Q2FY26 included the Navratri and Durga Puja period, which this year falls in October 2026 (Q3FY27). On a festival-normalised basis, SSSG remained broadly stable at 0.5%.

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“With the festive season ahead, we are well-positioned to capture the demand uplift in Q3 while sustaining our long-term growth momentum,” V2 Retail said in a regulatory filing on October 2.

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Monthly Sales per Square Foot (PSF) was Rs 700 in Q2FY27.

The company opened 49 new stores and closed 3 stores during the quarter, taking new store openings in H1 FY27 to 106. It expanded the retail footprint to approximately 46.28 lakh sq. ft. across 427 stores as of September 30, 2026.

V2 Retail soft-launched V2Kart e-commerce in September 2026 in Delhi NCR and Lucknow, with orders fulfilled directly from stores.

V2 Retail Share Price Performance

V2 Retail share price has fallen over 18% in one month and has declined more than 23% in three months. The stock dropped 8% in six months and 21% in one year, However, the V2 Retail stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 940% in three years, and a staggering 1120% over the past five years.

At 12:15 PM, V2 Retail share price was trading 12.59% lower at Rs 176.40 apiece on the BSE.

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