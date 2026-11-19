The Assam State School Education Board has released the class 12 board exam 2027 timetable. Class 12 theory examinations will commence on March 12 and conclude on April 5, while practical exams are scheduled to be held in January. According to the schedule released on November 19, 2026, the Class 12 board examination will be conducted from March 12 to April 5, 2027, covering Science, Commerce, Arts and vocational streams.

Class 12 board exams will be held in two sessions and students can check subject-wise dates, examination timings and practical examination schedule on the board's official website.

Assam HS Exam 2027: Important Dates

Below are key details and dates of the upcoming Assam Class 12 board exams:

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Theory Exam Start Date: March 12, 2027

Theory Exam End Date: April 5, 2027

First Paper: English

Practical Exams: January 18–30, 2027, depending on the subject

Official Websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in and site.sebaonline.org

Assam Class 12 Board Exam 2027: Check Examination Timings

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The board has scheduled theory examinations in morning and afternoon shifts to accommodate various subjects.

The general examination timings are:

Morning Shift: 9 AM to 12 PM

Afternoon Shift: 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Students should note that the duration of certain papers may differ depending on the subject and maximum marks. Candidates are advised to verify the exact timing mentioned against each subject in the official timetable.

Assam HS 2027: Subject-Wise Timetable

March 12: English

March 13: Entrepreneurship Development

March 15: Modern Indian Languages (MIL) / Alternative English

March 16: Economic Geography / Fine Arts

March 17: Economics

March 18: Music Group / Computer Science and Application

March 19: Artificial Intelligence / Bihu / Multimedia and Web Technology

March 20: Business Studies / Chemistry / Education

March 24: Physics / Accountancy / Political Science

March 25: Skill (Group A) / Community Science

March 27: Biology / Insurance / History

March 29: Psychology / Logic and Philosophy

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How To Download Assam HS Exam Routine 2027?

Students appearing for the Higher Secondary Final Examination can follow these steps below to access the examination schedule:

Visit the official Assam Board website at ahsec.assam.gov.in or site.sebaonline.org. Navigate to the latest notifications or examination section. Look for the HS Final Examination Routine 2027 notification. Click on the timetable link to open the schedule. Check the subject-wise dates and examination timings. Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference. Assam HS Final Exam 2027: Registration Deadline is December 5, 2026, at 5 pm

Schools have been instructed to ensure that eligible students complete the application process within the specified period. Candidates should remain in contact with their respective institutions regarding registration requirements, examination fees and other formalities.

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