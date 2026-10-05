Accenture's Growth Beat Sparks Rally, But Street Divided On Indian IT's Fortunes: Here's Why

Accenture delivered a consensus-beating performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, triggering an immediate surge across global technology shares and lifting American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Indian peers Infosys and Wipro. The IT bellwether posted 7% year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency for the quarter, ending the fiscal year above the upper band of its guidance, while projecting full-year FY27 constant-currency revenue growth of 3% to 6%.

However, leading international brokerage houses remain sharply divided over whether the performance heralds a sustained industry-wide recovery or merely underscores company-specific market-share gains at the expense of India's top tier-1 tech firms. Global brokerage Morgan Stanley took an encouraging stance on the earnings print, noting that Accenture's forecast came in ahead of both in-house expectations and broader consensus.

Global brokerages split on Indian IT players

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The brokerage highlighted that sentiment around Indian IT counters should turn favorable in the near term, aided by a visible pickup in short-cycle deal conversions and the stabilization of enterprise spending disruptions in the Middle East. At the same time, Morgan Stanley cautioned that the broader macroeconomic backdrop remains largely unchanged, competitive intensity for mega deals remains elevated, and the sector's overarching growth outlook stays under pressure. Without strong operational execution in the second quarter of FY27, it warned, any initial relief rally in Indian equities could swiftly peter out.

A similar sentiment of near-term optimism was echoed by BofA Securities, which noted that Accenture's growth exceeded the top end of management's targeted range, largely propelled by strong deal conversions among small-sized engagements. While BofA viewed the Q4 beat and in-line FY27 guidance as a neutral read-across for Indian IT, it flagged management's constructive commentary on enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption as a medium-term positive for the wider technology landscape.

Accenture spent about $4.9 billion across 17 acquisitions in FY26, including $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter. It expects acquisition spending to remain elevated at around $5 billion in FY27. AI continues to be an important part of Accenture's growth strategy. More than 100 additional clients began their first advanced AI work during Q4, taking the FY26 total to more than 400.

BofA expects Indian tech stocks to react positively, but maintained a distinct preference for mid-cap counters over the broader sector. Mphasis and Coforge remain its top picks, with Mphasis projected to deliver 3% sequential constant-currency growth in Q2 and Coforge anticipated to comfortably surpass its 3% to 4% compound quarterly growth rate guidance, even as broader large-cap peers face the risk of downward guidance revisions.

In stark contrast, CLSA took a notably skeptical posture, arguing that Accenture's 3% to 6% guidance beat underscores how the global consulting giant continues to outpace Indian rivals. Projecting only low-single-digit expansion for Indian IT companies, CLSA flagged mounting downside risks to FY28 consensus earnings forecasts. It reiterated 'Hold' ratings on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra, while keeping an 'Underperform' rating on Wipro.

CLSA warned that while TCS and Infosys currently trade at valuations comparable to Accenture, they risk trading at a marked discount if market share erosion persists into FY28, compounded by a lack of rupee depreciation support to cushion operating margins. Goldman Sachs characterized Accenture's print as neutral-to-negative for the domestic IT landscape, concluding that the results do not point toward a synchronized sector turnaround.

According to the brokerage, proprietary industry channel checks indicate no meaningful revival in underlying enterprise demand. In addition, Accenture's commentary spotlighted heightened competitive intensity across the IT services landscape, which is set to keep pricing and margins under persistent pressure for Indian vendors. Consequently, Goldman warned that the widely anticipated growth rebound for domestic tech majors might fail to materialize, creating downside risks to prevailing earnings expectations.

Citi also struck a measured note, emphasizing that despite the upbeat market reaction to Accenture's 7% constant-currency revenue surge, deep caution is warranted. With the NSE IT index already changing hands at approximately 16 times FY27 estimated earnings, Citi argued that market participants remain actively divided on whether Accenture's momentum reflects structural market expansion or an isolated, company-specific achievement driven by distinct consulting and deal capabilities.

Accenture Q4 Results

Until broader demand indicators demonstrate tangible domestic follow-through, analysts agree that Indian IT faces an uphill climb to turn temporary market relief into lasting earnings growth. New bookings stood at $22.2 billion, up 5% in constant currency from a year earlier. Consulting bookings were $9.4 billion, while managed services bookings came in at $12.77 billion. Accenture had 37 clients with quarterly bookings of more than $100 million, taking the total number of such clients to 141.

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