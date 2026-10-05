Central Bank of India Q2 Update: Total Deposits Rise 14%, Advances Outpace With 29.8% Growth

Central Bank of India reported a 20.55% year-on-year increase in total business to Rs 8,89,621 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, according to its provisional business figures released on Monday, Oct. 5. The bank's advances grew faster than deposits during the quarter, while CASA deposits increased at a slower pace.

Total deposits stood at Rs 5,08,586 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared with Rs 4,44,450 crore a year earlier, registering a 14.43% year-on-year growth. Gross advances rose 29.83% to Rs 3,81,035 crore from Rs 2,93,488 crore during the same period.

CASA Deposits Rise 9.2%

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CASA deposits increased 9.21% year-on-year to Rs 2,26,747 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026, from Rs 2,07,616 crore a year earlier.

However, CASA's share in total deposits declined to 44.70% from 46.83% a year ago, marking a decline of 213 basis points. On a sequential basis as well, CASA's contribution declined, as it accounted for 47.30% of the bank's total deposits during the March quarter.

The bank also reported Rs 8,093 crore in overseas advances through its International Banking Unit as of Sept. 30.

The public sector lender stated that these figures are provisional and are subject to audit by the bank's statutory central auditors.

Central Bank of India's Share Price Performance

Central Bank of India's shares have been under pressure over a prolonged period. In the past year itself, the stock has declined over 20.5%, while the benchmark, Nifty PSU Bank index, gained around 5.3% during the period.

In fact, in 2026 itself, the stock is down 20.2%, and in past one month, the stock has lost more than 3.4%.

Today, even after the announcement, the stock is currently muted, with a mere upside of 0.4% at Rs 30.12 apiece on the NSE.

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