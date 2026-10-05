Q2 Update Impact: Bank of India, PNB Share Price Jumps Up To 4.5%

Bank of India and Punjab National Bank shares rallied in early trade on Monday after both public sector lenders reported strong growth in their provisional business figures for the quarter ended September 30.

Bank of India shares rose as much as 4.9% to Rs 135.8 apiece from the previous close of Rs 129.48, before paring gains to trade at Rs 133.8 on the NSE. PNB shares gained over 3.6% to Rs 113.58 from the previous close of Rs 109.6 and were trading at Rs 112.65 around 10:06 am.

Bank Of India Q2 Business Update

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Bank of India's global business rose 21.07% year-on-year to Rs 18,91,663 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026, from Rs 15,62,446 crore a year earlier. Global deposits increased 21.60% to Rs 10,37,618 crore, while global gross advances climbed 20.43% to Rs 8,54,045 crore.

The public sector lender also reported strong growth in its domestic operations. Domestic deposits increased 23.30% year-on-year to Rs 9,00,218 crore, while domestic gross advances rose 17.70% to Rs 7,03,085 crore. Domestic RAM advances grew 18.57% to Rs 4,12,271 crore. BOI

PNB Q2 Business Update

Punjab National Bank's global business also grew by 11.95% year-on-year to Rs 31,19,790 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared with Rs 27,86,673 crore in the year-ago period. Global deposits increased 9.90% to Rs 17,77,097 crore, while global advances rose 14.80% to Rs 13,42,693 crore.

Domestic business grew 10.75% year-on-year to Rs 29,70,279 crore. Domestic deposits rose 9.44% to Rs 17,11,696 crore, while domestic advances increased 12.59% to Rs 12,58,583 crore.

Investors will now track the upcoming Q2 results for further cues on asset quality, profitability and earnings growth, after both lenders reported strong business growth in the September quarter.

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