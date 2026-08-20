Mumbai: Retired Income Tax Officer Loses Rs 51 Lakh In Cyber Fraud, Accused Arrested From Kerala

The menace of cyber fraudsters continues unabated in Mumbai. This time a 75-year-old retired Income Tax officer from Mumbai's Dahisar area was allegedly scammed out of Rs 51 lakh in a cyber fraud case, NDTV reported.

Following a complaint regarding the fraud, the Mumbai police's cyber team initiated an investigation. The investigation revealed that the trail of the swindled money led to Kerala, the report said.

Acting on the financial trail, a Mumbai Police cyber team travelled to Kerala and conducted a raid, during which the accused, identified as Muhammad Safwan Abdul Hamid, was apprehended.

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Following his arrest, Hamid was produced before a local magistrate court in Kerala. The court subsequently granted transit remand, allowing the Mumbai Police team to bring him to Mumbai, added the report.

Upon arrival in Mumbai, the accused was produced before a local court. Considering the gravity of the case and the need for further interrogation, the court remanded Hamid to police custody.

According to NDTV, the police are currently interrogating the accused and working to recover the entire sum of Rs 51 lakh extorted from the retired officer.

Investigators are also trying to establish whether other people were involved in the alleged cyber fraud network.

The case highlights the continuing threat posed by cyber fraud, with criminals increasingly using complex financial transactions and multiple bank accounts to move defrauded funds across state borders.

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