Cyber Security Incidents Nearly Double In Two Years, Govt Says

Cyber security incidents in India have almost doubled in two years, rising to 29.44 lakh cases in 2025, up from 15.93 lakh in 2023, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told the Parliament on Wednesday, August 12.

This comes after the government blocked 3,718 mobile applications till June 30, 2026 in order to curb cybercrime, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, August 11.

It further mentioned that a over Rs 11,158 crore has been saved in more than 32.80 lakh complaints received in the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS).

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In a written reply to a query by BJP MP PC Mohan, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed regarding the measures taken by the government to identify and curb illicit, fraudulent and misleading mobile applications, including loan apps.

"Till June 30, 2026, a total of 3,718 mobile apps, including fraudulent loan apps, have been blocked by I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre) under Section 69(A), Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000. More than 15.75 lakh SIM cards and 5.77 lakh IMEIs, as reported by police authorities, have been blocked by the Government of India," Kumar said.

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