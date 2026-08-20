Tukaram Mundhe Transferred To Rajasthan? Social Media Posts Go Viral. Here's What FDA Chief Says

Twenty-five transfers in 21 years have made job changes an almost recurring chapter in IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe's career. His uncompromising administrative style, strict enforcement and hands-on approach have repeatedly drawn public attention.

Now, social media is abuzz with claims that transfer No. 26 may be on the cards — this time to Sikar in Rajasthan. The rumours come amid heightened public attention around enforcement action led by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration, where Mundhe serves as commissioner.

Tukaram Mundhe Transferred? Social Media posts go viral

Tukaram Mundhe Transferred?

Mundhe dismissed social media claims that he has been transferred to Rajasthan. "It's not true," Mundhe told NDTV Profit when asked about posts circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming that he had been transferred for the 26th time.

As Maharashtra FDA commissioner, Mundhe's crackdown on food-safety violations has drawn widespread praise on social media, with citizens and even celebrities backing his actions and urging that an officer seen as tough on wrongdoing be allowed to continue his work.

Among the better-known establishments inspected in Maharashtra FDA drives under Tukaram Mundhe were Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Parsi Dairy Farm, K Rustom & Co. Ice Cream Parlour and the Cricket Club of India.

The crackdown also extended to quick-commerce players including Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, with action taken against warehouses over alleged food-safety and hygiene violations. The inspections have helped build Mundhe's image as a tough regulator willing to take on both legacy brands and large national chains.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe's Checklist: Four Things You Must Look At Before Eating Out

Tukaram Mundhe's Exclusive With NDTV Profit

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Mundhe said the FDA's objective was to ensure compliance with food safety standards rather than shut businesses or suspend licences. He said more than 3,100 inspections had been conducted over about two months, with around 165 licences suspended and more than 750 establishments issued improvement notices.

Mundhe also called for greater consumer awareness, urging diners to pay attention to hygiene, sanitation and whether an establishment was licensed or registered. He said consumers should also be conscious of high-fat, sugary and salty foods and consider diet as part of a wider approach to health.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Exclusive: Meet The 'Nayak' Who Is Shaking Up Maharashtra's Food Industry | Watch Video

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