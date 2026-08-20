L&T Wins 'Large Order' For Automated People Mover At Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport

Larsen & Toubro has secured a large order to design and build an Automated People Mover System for Phase 1 of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. The Transportation Infrastructure business segment of L&T has won the contract in consortium with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The project is being developed by Dubai Aviation City Corporation and implemented through Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects as part of the airport's long-term, multi-phase expansion programme. After completion, Al Maktoum International Airport is expected to become the world's largest airport, with a capacity of around 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of freight annually.

L&T classifies the order as “Large”, a category covering contracts valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

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L&T's Scope Of Work

The MHI-L&T consortium will deliver a fully integrated APM system on a turnkey basis, starting from its design, construction, supply, testing, commissioning, to operational readiness of the associated infrastructure and systems.

Under the Design-and-Build contract, L&T will be responsible for the design, procurement, delivery and integration of key APM infrastructure and systems. These include guideways, DC traction substations, power distribution, signalling and telecommunications, onboard communication systems for vehicles, platform screen doors and depot equipment.

Ramkumar S, Executive Vice President and Head of Transportation Infrastructure at L&T, said the project involves challenging execution milestones, advanced technologies and multiple system interfaces.

“With challenging execution milestones, advanced technologies and multiple system interfaces including guideway, power supply, state-of-the-art telecom, platform screen doors and depot equipment, this project exemplifies the scale and complexity of integrated APM Rail Systems that L&T is uniquely positioned to deliver. With MHI's proven APM Systems and L&T's extensive integrated systems experience supported by the world-class Engineering Designs Centre, enables us to execute such projects with a strong focus on safety and quality,” he commented.

Share Price Movement

Despite the company winning this ‘large' order, the shares of the company remained muted with a marginal gain of 0.4% on Thursday. In the past month, the stock, however, gained around 5.6%.

Around 11.39 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 4,058 apiece on NSE, against its previous close at Rs 4,041.3.

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