L&T Partners With Together AI To Build India's Largest NVIDIA B300 AI Factory

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has partnered with US-based AI cloud company Together AI to build India's largest single-cluster AI infrastructure, marking the engineering and infrastructure major's entry into the AI Factory business.

As part of the strategic partnership, L&T will deploy an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory with capacity for 10,000 GPUs at its Chennai data centre campus. The facility will support large-scale AI training, fine-tuning and inference workloads for Together AI's cloud platform.

The project will be executed through Vyoma.AI, an L&T company, and its AI infrastructure subsidiary LTN Compute. The Chennai campus is being developed as a gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure site, with Phase 1 designed for 250 MW and power infrastructure readiness of 150 MVA.

The AI Factory will bring together data centre capacity, NVIDIA's high-performance computing systems, networking, storage and related infrastructure at a single location. This will allow customers to run and scale AI applications without having to build the underlying infrastructure themselves.

"This deployment of an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory for Together AI marks a major milestone in L&T's Gigawatt AI Infrastructure Mission and reinforces our commitment to making India a global hub for next-generation AI infrastructure," L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

Together AI Co-founder and CEO Vipul Ved Prakash said the company partnered with L&T to bring the scale, resilience and engineering capabilities required to expand AI infrastructure in India.

Vyoma.AI is L&T's AI cloud and data centre business, focused on building infrastructure for high-performance computing. Its offerings include data centres, GPU-as-a-Service, cloud platforms and managed AI infrastructure. On the other hand, Together AI provides cloud infrastructure and software that companies and developers use to build, train and deploy generative AI applications.

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