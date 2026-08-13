Godrej Industries Q1 Results: Profit Falls 18%, Margin Improves

Godrej Industries announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 2026, with profitability declining year-on-year. Though the company's operating performance remained stronger, with revenue and Ebitda rising, the bottomline declined.

Along with the earnings results, the company announced a key change in its management.

Revenue, Ebitda Rise but Profit Declines

Godrej Industries reported revenue of Rs 5,448 crore for the June quarter, up 22.2% from Rs 4,460 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 44.6% year-on-year to Rs 574 crore from Rs 397 crore.

Ebitda margin also improved from 8.9% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year to 10.5% in this June quarter.

Even though revenue grew, along with Ebitda, net profit fell to Rs 284 crore, down 18.6% year-on-year from Rs 349 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Other income declined to Rs 912 crore from Rs 1,259 crore, limiting the benefit of higher operating earnings.

The company's chemicals business stood as a key contributor to the revenue during the quarter, and exports also rose 20% during the period.

Leadership Change

In a separate filing, the company stated that Pirojsha Godrej has been re-designated as Whole-Time Director and appointed Executive Chairperson of Godrej Industries for the period from Aug 14, 2026 to Aug 13, 2031, subject to shareholder approval, as part of a planned generational transition following Nadir Godrej's retirement.

Share Price Movement

Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd. gained nearly 2% intraday and are currently trading at Rs 1,258 apiece, up from its previous close at Rs 1,235.2 on NSE.

The stock remained up in the calendar year 2026 by more than 22% and is presently commanding a market cap of Rs 42,389.34 crore.

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