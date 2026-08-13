Belrise Industries Has Multiple Growth Bets. Is The Market Pricing In Too Much?

Belrise Industries shares have risen 150% since the company's listing in May 2025, while its valuation has increased from about 23 times earnings at listing to nearly 50 times FY26 earnings. The company has delivered strong revenue and profit growth, increased its content per vehicle, expanded into four-wheelers and electric vehicles, entered aerospace and raised Rs 1,700 crore through a qualified institutional placement. The focus now shifts to whether these businesses can generate enough earnings growth to support the higher valuation.

The Indian automobile industry recorded its highest-ever annual sales in FY26, with volumes rising 10.4% year over year to 282.7 lakh units, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Auto component sector revenue rose 12.7% to Rs 7.6 lakh crore during the year. The Nifty Auto index also gained 25% in the year ended Aug. 7, 2026, while auto ancillary stocks advanced.

Content Per Vehicle Rises

Two-wheelers and three-wheelers remain Belrise's main manufacturing business. Revenue from the segment rose 13% year over year to Rs 6,340 crore in FY26, accounting for 82% of manufacturing revenue. The company attributed the growth to the GST cut and an increase in content per vehicle.

Belrise's two-wheeler content per vehicle rose nearly 67% to Rs 20,000 over 18 months from Rs 12,000. The increase came from its portfolio of proprietary parts and the consolidation of promoter-owned plastics and infrastructure entities. Content per vehicle measures the average value of components supplied by Belrise for each vehicle.

The company has expanded its product range to include complete chassis systems, steering columns, suspension, braking and filtration systems. It has also used its presence in Indian two-wheeler metal and plastic components to move towards supplying complete systems rather than individual parts.

A relationship with a domestic two-wheeler original equipment manufacturer has also expanded into exhaust systems and fuel tanks for its highest-selling model. Belrise expects a brownfield expansion for the order to start production in Q2 FY27, with peak annual revenue estimated at Rs 90 crore.

A Japanese original equipment manufacturer has awarded Belrise a new order for complete exhaust systems and other metal components. Production is expected to begin in Q4 FY27, with annual revenue projected at Rs 220 crore.

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Four-Wheeler Business Expands

Belrise is also increasing its presence in four-wheelers and commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles accounted for 8.3% of manufacturing revenue in FY26, while passenger vehicles contributed 5.2%. Commercial vehicle revenue rose 35% year over year to Rs 645 crore, while passenger vehicle revenue increased 37% to Rs 400 crore.

The acquisition of H-One increased combined passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle content per vehicle by 40% to 45% to Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000. It also expanded Belrise's product range to high-tensile steel fabrication, stamping and complex tool design and manufacturing, alongside chassis systems, air tanks, cross-car beams, seating systems and plastic moulded products.

Two plants that began production in FY26 serve commercial vehicle and premium two-wheeler customers. Belrise expects higher capacity utilisation at these facilities to support growth. The company also plans to sell its commercial vehicle-specific proprietary components to more domestic commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Belrise aims to double its combined commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle business in two years by FY27. The business grew 35.5% in FY26, and the company is targeting further growth of 40% to 45% in FY27. It is also expanding its passenger vehicle order book.

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EV Exposure Broadens

Belrise is positioning its product portfolio for the shift towards electric vehicles while retaining exposure to internal combustion engine vehicles. About 74% of its products can be used across different powertrains, while powertrain-agnostic products accounted for 73.4% of FY26 revenue.

Revenue from the powertrain-agnostic portfolio rose 18% in FY26, ahead of the 13% growth in the internal combustion engine business. The company said higher content per vehicle also reflects premiumisation and its EV portfolio.

Belrise has secured an order to supply chassis, battery trays and metal parts for a new electric vehicle model launched by an emerging EV player in partnership with a major Japanese two-wheeler original equipment manufacturer. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q3 FY27. The company expects commercialisation and scaling of orders won during FY26 to support revenue growth in FY27.

Aerospace Adds Growth

Belrise entered aerospace and defence through the acquisition of SDM in Lille in Q3 FY26 and Chester Hall in the UK in Q4 FY26. The company sees aerospace as another area for diversification and access to global aviation companies.

The Lille facility is projected to achieve positive operating profit in 2027. Chester Hall reported revenue of more than £18.5 million, or about Rs 200 crore, and EBITDA of £2.1 million, or Rs 23 crore, in 2025. Both facilities manufacture high-precision aerostructure and aero-engine components for aircraft original equipment manufacturers.

Belrise plans to move part of Chester Hall's subcontracted manufacturing from higher-cost locations in the UK and Europe to an Indian plant as it develops an integrated aerospace and defence manufacturing park. Over the next four to five years, the company aims to increase aerospace and defence revenue to 10% of its consolidated business.

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Earnings Versus Valuation

Belrise's total revenue rose 14.7% year over year to Rs 9,509 crore in FY26. Manufacturing revenue increased 17% to Rs 7,734 crore, while trading revenue rose 5% to Rs 1,775 crore. EBITDA increased 13% to Rs 1,154 crore, with the margin at 12.1%.

Adjusted profit after tax, excluding the impact of the labour code, rose 41% to Rs 502 crore. Lower finance costs after debt repayment supported profitability. The company expects to maintain mid-teens revenue growth with stable margins.

That growth has supported the stock's rerating since its listing. Belrise debuted on Dalal Street on May 28, 2025, at about 23 times earnings, at a discount to leading listed peers. It now trades at nearly 50 times FY26 earnings, according to the supplied analysis.

The valuation gap with peers has therefore narrowed, leaving less room for a rerating to drive returns. The next phase will depend on whether higher content per vehicle, four-wheeler expansion, EV orders and aerospace can translate into sustained earnings growth.

Belrise now has several avenues for growth, but the central question for the stock remains whether those businesses can grow earnings fast enough to support a valuation of nearly 50 times FY26 earnings.

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