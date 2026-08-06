CarTrade Tech FY26 Profit Jumps 68%, But Can Growth Justify Its Valuation?

CarTrade Tech Ltd. ended FY26 with profit after tax rising 68% to Rs 244 crore as margins expanded across each of its three businesses, strengthening the online automotive marketplace's case for further earnings growth.

The company reported a 21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 779 crore, while Ebitda rose 70% to Rs 257 crore. Its Ebitda margin expanded by 900 basis points to 33%.

The performance follows three years of Ebitda growth at a compound annual rate of 98%. CarTrade also generated Rs 300 crore in cash during FY26, taking its total cash reserves to Rs 1,244 crore.

The question now is how much further the company can scale earnings from its existing users and listings. CarTrade plans to increase monetisation through AI-led products, financing and other services while expanding its presence across new and used vehicles.

Its valuation leaves less room for execution misses. At Rs 2,978 a share, CarTrade trades at 62.8 times FY26 earnings, compared with its three-year median multiple of 61 times.

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Consumer Business Drives Earnings Growth

CarTrade operates across three main businesses - its consumer platforms, vehicle remarketing operations and OLX India's classifieds business.

The Consumer Group includes CarTrade, CarWale and BikeWale, which connect buyers and sellers of new and used cars and two-wheelers.

Revenue from the Consumer Group, CarTrade's largest business, rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 308 crore in FY26. Ebitda increased 96% to Rs 118 crore, while the margin expanded by 1,300 basis points to 38%. Profit after tax rose 55% to Rs 115 crore.

The company attributed part of the growth to higher vehicle demand following the GST reduction.

CarTrade sees a $14-billion addressable market in digital automobile discovery, supported by annual passenger vehicle sales of 40-46 lakh units and two-wheeler sales of 1.8-2.2 crore units.

Its user base gives the company another route to growth.

CarTrade's major platforms attract more than 15 crore unique users annually, while OLX India receives more than 18 crore unique users a year. Across the business, more than 90% of traffic is organic, reducing the need to spend heavily to acquire users.

The company now wants to generate more revenue from those users by moving beyond vehicle discovery towards online purchases and financing.

Artificial intelligence forms part of that plan. CarTrade is deploying AI tools to guide buyers, match them with vehicles and provide pricing and condition-related services.

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Used Vehicles Offer Another Growth Route

The Remarketing Group, which includes Shriram Automall and Adroit Auto, reported a 22% increase in FY26 revenue to Rs 259 crore.

Ebitda increased 57% to Rs 72 crore, with the margin rising by 600 basis points to 28%. Profit after tax climbed 66% to Rs 46 crore.

The business provides vehicle inspection, valuation and auction services and processes about 17 lakh auctions annually.

Retail sellers account for more than 40% of the remarketing business. Institutional supply, including repossessed vehicles, provides another source of inventory.

Management expects repossessions to continue supplying vehicles to auctions as lenders continue to extend new vehicle loans.

CarTrade is also expanding its sources of vehicles by targeting commercial vehicles and farm equipment. It is working with original equipment manufacturers to route trade-in commercial vehicles to Shriram Automall for auctions.

The company has about 15,000 active retail suppliers against an addressable base of 100,000, leaving room to add suppliers if auction adoption increases.

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OLX Looks Beyond Sellers

The third leg of CarTrade's business is OLX India.

Revenue from the Classifieds Group rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 218 crore in FY26, supported by subscriptions and advertising.

Ebitda increased 54% to Rs 67 crore, while its margin expanded by 800 basis points to 31%. Profit after tax rose 77% to Rs 82 crore.

OLX India accounts for 63% of used-car listings in the country. The platform has about three crore monthly users, 18 crore unique annual users and generates 20 lakh listings each month.

The size of India's used-car market provides another potential growth driver. About 55 lakh used cars are sold annually, while average selling prices stand at Rs 5-6 lakh.

Annual used-car transactions are projected to increase to 90-100 lakh by FY31 from about 60 lakh currently.

CarTrade is now trying to monetise buyers as well as sellers and dealers. OLX has about six buyers for every seller, giving the company a larger pool of consumers from which to generate additional revenue.

It has introduced AI-led services including Match Making Agent, Pricing Agent, Elite Buyer and verification products.

Superdost AI, which matches buyers and vehicles with the aim of reducing inventory holding periods for dealers, is another part of that strategy.

Revenue from these products remains low. Management, however, expects AI-led consumer buying services to become one of the company's largest revenue sources over the coming years.

The company is also considering additional services around financing, escrow, logistics and retail partnerships.

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Growth Meets The Valuation Test

CarTrade's three businesses entered FY27 with higher revenue, Ebitda, margins and profit than a year earlier.

Management expects margins across the businesses to expand further and has set a target of reaching Rs 1,000 crore in profit over the next five years.

Its balance sheet provides resources to pursue that growth. CarTrade is debt-free and ended FY26 with Rs 1,244 crore in cash reserves.

That cash position also creates a trade-off. Management said the large cash balance has contributed to a return on equity of about 10%.

The valuation raises the threshold for future performance.

At Rs 2,978 per share, CarTrade trades at 62.8 times FY26 earnings, only slightly above its three-year median multiple of 61 times.

The next stage therefore depends on whether CarTrade can turn its large user base into additional revenue, scale AI-led products and capture more transactions in the used-vehicle market while sustaining its recent margin expansion.

The company has set a Rs 1,000-crore profit target for the next five years. Delivering that growth will determine whether the earnings expansion can keep pace with the expectations reflected in its valuation.

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