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Anup Engineering Shares Tank 14% As Q1 Net Profit Falls 98%, Revenue Drops To Rs 125 Crore

The company pared a lot of its losses to trade 7% lower by 12:25 p.m.

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Anup Engineering Shares Tank 14% As Q1 Net Profit Falls 98%, Revenue Drops To Rs 125 Crore
Image: Company Website

The Anup Engineering Ltd.'s share price plummeted over 14% to a low of Rs 1,901 in trade on Thursday after the company nearly wiped out its net profit in the first quarter of FY27. 

The shares traded 12% lower at Rs 1,962 apiece on the NSE as of 12:15 p.m., as against a 0.10% advance in the benchmark Nifty index. 

Anup engineering's consolidated profit dived 98% to Rs 0.6 crore in the June quarter from Rs 26.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations slumped 28.6% to Rs 125 crore from Rs 175 crore, while Ebitda declined 77.7% to Rs 9 crore from Rs 40.4 crore.

Ebitda margins contracted to 7.2% from 23.1% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company pared a lot of its losses to trade 7% lower by 12:25 p.m. The share price has fallen 9.27% year-to-date and 17% in the last 12 months. 

Anup Engineering Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit down 97.8% to Rs 0.6 crore from Rs 26.7 crore
  • Revenue down 28.6% to Rs 125 crore from Rs 175 crore
  • Ebitda down 77.7% to Rs 9 crore from Rs 40.4 crore
  • Margin down 1,590 basis points to 7.2% from 23.1%

ALSO READ: 300% Return In Five Years: This Stock Has Tumbled Over 4% In Trade Today — Here's Why 

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