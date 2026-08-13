Buy, Sell Or Hold: Lenskart, Vedanta Aluminium, HDFC Bank, GE Shipping, CG Power — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Lenskart Solutions Ltd. shares of at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.'

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 449.95)

Shahina: Hold

The market in terms of volumes available is likely to remain healthy.

Company has got good capacity expansion plans.

Valuations are expensive but can hold over long-term for decent returns.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 726.75)

Kush: Hold or add

Stock is close to medium-long term averages which is about Rs 730.

Stock is consolidating there for the last three sessions.

Positive RSI divergences.

Hold and add fresh as risk-reward ratio is very favourable.

Shahina: Hold

Major sell-offs have come from FII.

The stock correction is largely technical.

Valuations are attractive now

Continue to hold for long-term.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,275.90)

Kush: Hold

There is a bit of a pressure from technical lens.

Volumes have been thinning.

Hold with a very strict stop loss of Rs 1,150.

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 597.50)

Shahina: Can add

Valuations are expensive but current levels are attractive.

Lenskart is unique in its overall business.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 883.00)

Kush: Hold

Don't see too much of disturbance from primary trend.

Stock is resuming upward journey.

Hold with Rs 825 as stop loss

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,012.50)

Shahina: Hold

Company is expanding.

Stock is expensive for short-term.

Growth will be good.

Buy on dips or hold if stock is already in portfolio.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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