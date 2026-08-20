E-Challan Row: Mumbai Bus Owners Announce One-Day Hunger Strike

The Mumbai Bus Owners' Association has announced a one-day hunger strike on August 20 to protest several long-pending grievances related to e-challans, traffic enforcement and facilities for passenger bus operators.

The protest will be held from 11 am to 5 pm outside the offices of the Mumbai Suburban Collector and the Transport Commissioner. The association said the demonstration is aimed at drawing the government's attention to difficulties faced by bus operators and seeking immediate action on their demands, reported NDTV.

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A key demand is the release of a report on e-challans that the government had reportedly promised following protests by bus operators in 2024 and 2025. The association has also urged authorities to provide adequate parking and designated pick-up and drop-off facilities for buses instead of relying extensively on e-challans for enforcement.

Operators have demanded that traffic officials issue e-challans strictly in accordance with the law and stop the alleged practice of forcing drivers to pay cash fines on roads. They have also sought cancellation of challans generated from inadequate rear-view photographs and those remaining pending for more than 90 days.

The association has called for public awareness campaigns on the new e-challan rules introduced in January 2026 before strict enforcement against drivers.

According to the operators, traffic police should prioritise traffic management and road safety rather than revenue collection. They have also demanded an end to blacklisting vehicles under the Not To Be Transacted (NTBT) category.

The association wants a mechanism that allows action to be taken directly against a driver's licence rather than penalising vehicle owners for violations committed by drivers.

Another major demand is mandatory calibration and certification of speed cameras, speed guns and other enforcement equipment. Operators have sought cancellation of fines issued using uncertified devices.

The association has further demanded mandatory body-worn cameras for traffic and transport officials so that enforcement actions are video-recorded, as per the NDTV report.

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The bus owners said e-challans should primarily serve the purpose of improving road safety and traffic discipline, rather than becoming a tool for revenue collection. They urged the government to address their concerns and resolve the pending issues.

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