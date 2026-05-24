Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

As Euphoria Season 3 moves closer to its finale, the drama surrounding Rue, Cassie, Nate and the rest of the characters continues to intensify.

After the emotional and chaotic events of Episode 6, fans are now eagerly waiting to see what happens next in Episode 7, titled Rain or Shine.

What Happened In Episode 6?

Episode 6, titled Stand Still and See, followed Rue, played by Zendaya, as she became even more involved in drug lord Alamo's dangerous world while secretly helping federal agents. The episode also showed Rue emotionally reconnecting with her mother, clashing with Jules and questioning the path her life has taken.

The final moments featured Rue surviving a near-fatal car accident before witnessing a burning tree that resembled a biblical "burning bush", leaving her believing she may have been given another chance at life.

What To Expect In Episode 7?

The preview for Episode 7 hints at a major turning point for Rue after a season filled with danger and emotional breakdowns. Ali returns to support her as Rue appears ready to finally change her life.

At the same time, tensions continue building between Maddy, Cassie and Nate as the show heads toward its final episodes.

Episode Count And Runtime

Season 3 consists of eight episodes in total, with new episodes releasing weekly. Each episode runs for around one hour, and Episode 7 is expected to have a similar runtime.

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Release Date And Time In India

For Indian viewers, Episode 7 of Euphoria Season 3 will be available to stream from 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Where To Watch In India?

The series is available to stream in India on JioHotstar through both the app and website.

Will There Be A Season 4?

There is currently no official confirmation about a fourth season. However, several reports suggest Season 3 could be the final chapter of the show, though HBO has not officially announced the future of the series yet.

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Watch The Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Preview Here

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