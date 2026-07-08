Maruti Suzuki Rolls Out July Discounts; Hatchback Buyers To Benefit By Up To Rs 2.1 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India is reportedly offering discounts of up to Rs 2.10 lakh across its Arena and Nexa dealerships for July 2026, offering benefits on a wide range of hatchbacks, SUVs and MPVs.

The offers comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards, scrappage incentives and corporate benefits, with the final deal varying by customer eligibility.

The Invicto MPV tops the list with total benefits of up to Rs 2.10 lakh, making it the company's most heavily discounted model this month.

The Grand Vitara also features among the biggest beneficiaries, with petrol variants attracting offers of up to Rs 95,000 and CNG versions up to Rs 90,000.

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Strong hybrid trims continue to come with zero road tax (where applicable), exchange and loyalty benefits, along with a complimentary five-year extended warranty.

Among Arena models, the Vitara Brezza is available with benefits of up to Rs 55,000, while the WagonR and select Alto K10 variants offer discounts of up to Rs 52,500.

Swift buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on AGS variants and up to Rs 40,000 on manual petrol and CNG versions.

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Discounts of up to Rs 37,500 are also available on the Celerio, S-Presso and Eeco.

In the Nexa range, the Baleno attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000, the Fronx up to Rs 25,000, while the XL6 and Jimny are available with offers of up to Rs 45,000.

Maruti Suzuki has indicated that consumer discounts on select Nexa models, including the Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara and XL6, will be reduced from July 16, making the first half of the month more attractive for buyers.

However, benefits on the Invicto and Jimny will remain unchanged through the month.

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