Days After USA's Balogun Reversal, FIFA Rejects France's Appeal Over Olise Yellow Card Ahead Of Morocco Clash

The French national team will head into their FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco with Michael Olise's yellow card still standing after FIFA rejected an appeal by the French Football Federation (FFF) to overturn the booking.

The 24-year-old was cautioned during France's Round of 16 victory over Paraguay, leaving the winger one booking away from the suspension if his team progress further in the tournament.

The FFF challenged the decision, believing it had valid grounds to appeal, particularly after FIFA's surprise decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension, allowing the United States forward to face Belgium. But FIFA upheld the original call.

France head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed the outcome during his pre-match press conference.

"There was no change with Olise's yellow card," said Deschamps. "We received from FIFA a decision this morning [Wednesday] that Olise's yellow card remains."

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The decision means Olise will be available for the quarterfinal against Morocco but will remain at risk of suspension should he receive another yellow card.

Deschamps also provided an update on Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who has been managing a fitness concern ahead of the knockout fixture.

"I don't have all the information, I had to leave early this morning to get here," Deschamps added. "He feels better. He was the only one I had to assess, but he feels better. He might take part in training today. I'll have to see later on. All the other players are available."

France will enter the match as the favourites to reach the semifinals after another impressive campaign, while Morocco will be looking to continue their remarkable run in the tournament with another upset against the defending champions.

Deschamps also dismissed concerns over Kylian Mbappé following the forward's recent social media exchange with Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla, saying the France captain remains fully focused on the upcoming clash.

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"Kylian is OK," said Deschamps.

"Whatever happened, I don't want to look back and think about it. He's a very strong guy mentally and physically. He's focused on tomorrow's game. Kylian is feeling OK just like the rest of the group."

With a place in the World Cup semifinals in sight, France will hope to avoid further disciplinary setbacks and make the most of a nearly full-strength squad against a resilient Moroccan side.

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