'You Are A Despicable Woman': Kylian Mbappe Hits Back At Paraguayan Minister's Racist Remarks

Kylian Mbappe has hit back at Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla after she made a series of racist remarks targeting the France captain following Les Bleus' heated FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay. The controversy erupted after France secured a hard-fought 1-0 win in Philadelphia on July 4, with Mbappe converting the decisive penalty to send Didier Deschamps' side into the quarter-finals.

The encounter was marked by heavy challenges and rising tempers throughout the game. Matters escalated after the final whistle when Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill attempted to shake Mbappe's hand but was ignored by the French captain who was seen celebrating with the fans. Gill later admitted he lost his temper after being ignored by Mbappe and threw the ball towards him, with footage of the confrontation spreading across social media.

The incident prompted Amarilla, a Paraguayan senator from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), to launch a series of abusive posts on X targeting Mbappe's African heritage, appearance and upbringing. She also suggested Paraguay's players should have physically assaulted him after the match, writing: "The only thing many of us blame the team for is not giving him a full-handed slap at the end of the game."

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo At FIFA World Cups: Check All Stats For Portugal's Superstar

Mbappe publicly called out Amarilla on X, sharing a mugshot-style image of the Paraguayan senator alongside a strongly worded statement condemning her remarks and distancing Paraguay's national team from her comments.

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition," Mbappe wrote.

He added that Amarilla's "brazen racism" had overshadowed Paraguay's impressive World Cup campaign and vowed that he would "never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world."

The controversy has since drawn widespread condemnation across France. President Emmanuel Macron backed Mbappe with a message on X, writing: "One more goal for Kylian Mbappe. This time against racism." French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari also criticised the senator, saying the attack on Mbappe was an attack on the values of "liberty, equality and fraternity."

French Football Federation has thrown its full support behind Mbappe, branding Amarilla's comments "totally abject, criminal and unacceptable." The federation confirmed it will file a formal criminal complaint with the French public prosecutor's office, arguing that the racist attack was directed not only at its captain but at France itself, as Mbappe and his teammates represent the nation on the international stage.

ALSO READ | Spain Vs Portugal Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Career Ends As La Roja Reach Quarter-Finals

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.