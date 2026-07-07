School Holiday Today: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Amid IMD's Orange Alert For Rains?

Schools and colleges across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday, after civic authorities declared a holiday citing an Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday, with gusty winds expected to accompany the showers.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure on Sunday night, stating that the IMD had issued an Orange Alert for extremely heavy rainfall over the Mumbai metropolitan area on Tuesday, along with an alert for gusty winds.

"In view of this, keeping in mind the safety of students, a holiday is being declared tomorrow, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, for government, private, municipal schools, and colleges in Mumbai," the civic body said, urging citizens to step out of their homes only if absolutely necessary.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) also announced a holiday for schools within its municipal limits, citing "the regional weather account and their heavy rainfall alerts." According to an official circular issued by the KDMC's education department.

The decision was taken in view of an extreme rainfall warning, with instructions to all headmasters and principals of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools to declare the holiday and inform students and parents without delay.

In Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said schools and colleges of all mediums and managements would remain shut on Tuesday, in accordance with an order issued by the Thane District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority.

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The civic body directed all concerned schools to immediately implement the order and prioritise student safety.

The District Information Office, Palghar, similarly confirmed that all schools and colleges of all mediums in Palghar district would observe a holiday on Tuesday.

The closures come amid an intense spell of monsoon activity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which has already disrupted road and rail connectivity in recent days.

Authorities across the affected districts have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advisories as the extremely heavy rainfall warning remains in effect.

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