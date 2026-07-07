Stock Picks Today: HDFC AMC, Trent, Titan, Mankind Pharma And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on Mankind Pharma, Trent, Titan, Jubilant FoodWorks, HDFC Asset Management Company alongside commentary on India hotels and more.

Incred on Mankind Pharma

Initiate Add with TP of Rs 2821

Pivoting well, growth to follow

Strategy for defensible products, moving into less-crowded markets

Chronic therapy has ~40% share, partly a result of weakness in acute

New biologics platform is backed by a field force scaling every deal

Gains build in slowly, returns still ahead

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CLSA India Technicals - Laurence Balanco

IndusInd Bank

Breakout above the Rs 957–968 resistance zone

Confirms a fresh momentum breakout and activates an upside measured-move target of Rs1,250–1,260

HDFC AMC

Breakout opens the way for an upside objective of Rs 3,580

Godrej Properties

Break above the confluence of resistance at Rs1,894–1,951

That supports an upside target of Rs2,650-2,660

Bajaj Holdings

Move back above the 200DMA reinforces the late-June breakout

This breakout structure projects an upside objective of Rs13,390–13,400

Nuvama on Aequs

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 444

Precision powered launchpad

Aerospace—The wall gets taller with every part

Consumer electronics—an optionality with honest economics

Programme longevity—the valuation anchor

EBITDA to surge as consumer EBITDA breaks even

Solid $889 mn order book warrants a 42% and 84% sales/EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29

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GS on Indian Hotels

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 830 from Rs 790

Domestic demand likely remained resilient

International air traffic showing initial signs of improvement

Despite several disruptions in FY26, Indian Hotels reported high single digit RevPAR growth

Gradual margin expansion FY27 onwards



Jefferies on Electronics Manufacturing Services

ECMS allocation rose by 75% in Feb26 to Rs 40000 cr, while that in Mobile PLI was cut by -81%

Data suggests that disbursement in 14 PLIs so far is est 26% of initial outlay till FY27

Est ECMS to cover 50% of Mobile BoM

PCB is a focus area - $5bn TAM, 85-90% imports; 30% ADD

Stay bullish on Component plays - SYRMA, KAYNES; Hold DIXON

Est EMS cos to deliver strong EPS CAGR of avg +26% in FY26-29+

Citi on Titan

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 5075

Q1 Update: Jewellery Growth (ex-Coin) Continues to Remain Strong

Growth was led by healthy festive and Akshaya Tritiya demand during the quarter

Buyer growth came in early double-digits and the average ticket sizes grew in high double-digits



Macquarie on Trent

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 3600

Pre-Q1: Weaker-than-expected sales growth

Believe same-store- sales growth momentum moderated from Q4 levels

Growth moderation is likely to weigh on near-term performance

See Trent's value positioning and the improving outlook on consumer demand aiding a growth recovery

Morgan Stanley on Titan

Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 5182

Q1 Beat: Jewellery Shines; Buyer Growth in Low Double Digits

Q1 growth was supported by healthy festive and Akshaya Tritiya demand and relatively stable gold prices

Strong India jewellery growth momentum along with good buyer growth and mix, should support stock outperformance

Titan remains preferred pick



Morgan Stanley on Trent

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3151

Q1 – Slightly weak; growth below estimates of 21%

Store expansion pace moderated in Q1

Expect Q1 standalone EBITDA margin to improve 100 bps YoY to 18.5% in Q1

Stock could see some weakness in the near term given the slightly weaker print



Morgan Stanley on Jubilant Food

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 486

Q1 – inline

Sequential improvement in India growth is in-line

But overall growth rates remain below management's usual targeted levels

Believe margins (given inflationary pressures) remain key to monitor from earnings

Expect EBITDA margin to decline sequentially to 20%, owing to inflationary pressures



Macquarie on Titan

Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 5000

Pre-Q1: Strong growth across segments

Sales growth across jewellery and watches surprises positively

Pickup in buyer growth in the jewellery segment paints a constructive outlook for future quarters



Citi on Trent

Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 2733

Q1 Update: Revenue Growth Moderates Despite Soft Base

Remain cautious on Trent given a still-weak revenue per sq ft trend

See increasing competition, impact of cannibalization, and new-store expansion in tier 2/3 towns

Macquarie on Jubilant Food

Maintain Underperform with target price of Rs 360

Pre-1Q: India in line, international weak

See slower store additions for Dominos India, and weaker sales performance for Turkey

Expect India margins to remain broadly flat



Bernstein on Trent

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 3500

Q1 business update - misses revenue estimates but new normal is closer to 20% growth

Any acceleration beyond this would require some sustained improvement in the urban consumption environment

UPI data analysis April and May also indicates soft value growth for fashion segment

Expect the stock to react negatively



Bernstein on Titan

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 5000

Q1 preview: +41% growth demonstrates strength of the franchise

Double-digit buyer growth (vs. high single digit in Q4) was a very encouraging sign

Jewellery margins may remain stable

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