'Our Finger Is On Trigger': Iranian Official Warns Amid Stalemate Over Peace Deal, Says Negotiations On To Restore Rights

A senior Iranian official issued a stark military warning on Monday, declaring Iran's "finger is on the trigger" for a potential fourth round of fighting even as negotiations with the United States over a nuclear deal remain ongoing.

According to a video circulated by conflict monitoring account Clash Report, Mohsen Rezaee, a senior Iranian official and former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, made the remarks at a public address in Tehran.

He delivered what appeared to be a carefully dual-tracked message — simultaneously signalling Iran's readiness to resume hostilities, while acknowledging diplomatic efforts underway.

"Our finger is on the trigger for the fourth battle," Rezaee said, according to a translation shared by Clash Report. "On the other hand, of course, our officials are also negotiating to properly restore the rights of the Iranian nation."

Rezaee framed the current moment in sweeping historical terms, describing it as a decisive juncture for the Islamic Republic. "This is the final stage, where the entirety of these 47 years, by the grace of Almighty God, will reach a conclusion that will ensure security is established in Iran for the next 50 years," he said.

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The remarks come at a sensitive moment in U.S-Iran relations. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran have been progressing through intermediaries.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to defend his administration's ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, while acknowledging that no deal has yet been finalised. He also urged the public to ignore those raising concerns about the process.

Meanwhile, Rezaee's comments reflect the hardline undercurrent that continues to run through Iran's military establishment, even as diplomats work toward an agreement.

Iran has suffered significant losses to its senior leadership and military infrastructure through U.S. and Israeli strikes during the ongoing conflict, adding further volatility to an already fragile negotiating environment.

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