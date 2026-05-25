JEECUP 2026 Admit Card Likely To Be Released On jeecup.nic.in — Steps To Download

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh is expected to release the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 today, May 25, on its official portal. Candidates who have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) can access their hall tickets from the official portal jeecup.nic.in once the link is activated.

The Council has also changed the examination timetable for UPJEE Polytechnic 2026. According to the most recent update, the entrance examination will be now conducted between June 2 and June 9, 2026. Previously, the exam was set to begin from May 15 to May 22.

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Follow these steps to download JEECUP Admit Card 2026

Step 1. Visit the official portal of JEECUP.

Step 2. Click on the "Download JEECUP Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Choose the registered examination category.

Step 4. Enter the application number and password or date of birth.

Step 5. Submit the information and log in.

Step 6. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

Exam syllabus & marking scheme

The JEECUP 2026 assessment will include 100 multiple-choice question covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. This exam will be administered in a computer-based test (CBT) format in both English and Hindi languages.

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Candidates will earn four points for every correct answer, while one point will be deducted for each incorrect response. No penalties will be enforced for questions left unanswered.

Important guidelines for exam day

Candidates should remember that mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, electronic devices, reference materials, and loose sheets will be prohibited inside the examination venue. After the announcement of results, successful candidates will be able to take part in the online counselling process, anticipated to commence in June or July 2026.

The JEECUP Admit Card 2026 will encompass essential information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam centre location, photograph, and signature. Students are recommended to meticulously check all information after downloading the admission ticket.

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