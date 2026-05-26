Is JD Vance Getting Isolated After Tulsi Gabbard's Exit Amid Marco Rubio's Rise? Here's What Reports Say

The departure of National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard from the Trump administration has left US Vice President JD Vance more exposed than ever inside the West Wing — and now multiple reports say he is weighing whether to pull back from a 2028 presidential run altogether.

The speculation comes even as Secretary of State Marco Rubio's star climbs rapidly within President Donald Trump's inner circle.

The Gabbard Factor

With Gabbard announcing her exit from the Trump administration, citing her husband's diagnosis with a rare form of cancer, Vance lost what insiders described as his "most senior non-interventionist ally". Like Gabbard, Vance had privately expressed scepticism and reservations about the Iran war behind closed doors, people familiar with the matter told The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail, which first reported the story, highlighted that the two had been ideological allies in a cabinet otherwise dominated by authoritative voices.

Rubio's Rising Influence

The balance of power inside the cabinet appears to be shifting rapidly, with Rubio reportedly emerging as an increasingly dominant voice in Trump's inner circle. Trump has been leaning more towards Rubio, whose authoritative foreign-policy vision, including reported discussions around a Cuba invasion, has begun to dominate the administration.

A White House insider delivered a blunt verdict to the Daily Mail, "Rubio has more mojo than Vance. The President listens to him. Vance is out of step and has been for a long time."

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The 2028 Question

Multiple sources told the Daily Mail that Vance is now even considering abandoning a run for the presidency in 2028, with insiders suggesting it might be better for him not to "own everything that's gone on in the last couple of years".

Allies have floated alternatives that would let him sit out the next cycle and re-emerge later — though a separate source close to the vice president pushed back, warning that "anyone who wants to be a viable nominee for president has a very small window".

Betting markets reflect the shifting dynamics: on wagering site Kalshi, Vance's odds of winning the 2028 Republican nomination have slipped from above 50% to 46.7%, while Rubio's have climbed from 11% to 18% since January.

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What JD Vance Says

Vance, who is just 41 years old, has not confirmed or denied any 2028 plans.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for JD Vance categorically disqualified the affirmations published by the British newspaper, asserting that the constructed narrative lacks real support, Caliber reported. "This story is just a flimsy compilation from completely illegitimate sources who have no idea what they are talking about," the vice presidential representative asserted.

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