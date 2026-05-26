Delhi Gymkhana Row: Office Bearers File Plea, Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Central Govt

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central government on a petition challenging the order to vacate the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The court directed the Centre to file its response within eight weeks

The Centre had asked the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

Centre Assures Court of Due Process

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court that the central government will not take forceful possession of the Delhi Gymkhana Club Land on June 5.

Following the submission, Justice Avneesh Jhingan said no interim order was required on the lawsuits by members and staff of the club against the Centre's May 22 order asking the club to hand over the premises.

Centre Assures Court of Due Process

While the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Land and Development Office (L&DO) had given the colonial-era club an ultimatum to vacate voluntarily by the June deadline, the government clarified that any eventual takeover would strictly follow legal procedures. Furthermore, the government indicated a willingness to discuss offering alternative land to the club for relocation, as per media reports.

The eviction notice, served on May 22, 2026, invokes Clause 4 of the club's 1928 perpetual lease agreement.

Adding to the friction, the club is also battling a massive financial escalation, with annual ground rent demands from the government reportedly skyrocketing to over Rs47 crore.

Club Alleges "Malicious" Land Grab

Represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the petitioners argue that the eviction directive is an arbitrary, "malicious and colourable exercise" aimed at seizing complete control of the century-old institution.

The club's legal counsel argues that the government's notice fails to provide concrete details or particulars regarding the claimed "defence infrastructure" public purpose. It also violates constitutional property protections under Article 300A, which states that no person can be deprived of his property except by the authority of law.

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