India vs Jamaica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Unity Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

Following the conclusion of the Indian Super League last week, Indian footballers have travelled to England as The Blue Tigers are set to participate in the Unity Cup 2026.

The Unity Cup is a four-nation tournament that will see India, Nigeria, Jamaica and Zimbabwe. The Unity Cup will be played in a knockout format. The tournament is historic for India as it is the first time in 24 years that India will be playing a football game on English soil.

The tournament began with the clash between Nigeria and Zimbabwe, with Nigeria beating their fellow African rivals 2-0. Femi Azeez made a memorable debut for the Super Eagles as he scored both the goals helping his side qualify for the Saturday's final.

The second game of the tournament will see India square-off against Jamaica. India's buildup to the tournament was riddled with controversy as Mohun Bagan Super Giant recalled their players from the national camp in Bengaluru.

With a FIFA ranking of 136, India are the lowest ranked team in the tournament. This is India's first international match since March 31 when they played their final AFC Asian Cup qualification match against Hong Kong that India won 2-1 in Kochi. Although the team failed to march ahead, Indian football fans will best remember the game for the sparkling debut of Ryan Williams. The Perth-born forward scored in just the fourth minute of the game.

Jamaica's last football match was also on March 31 It was the inter-confederation playoff game against Democratic Republic of Congo for a place in the World Cup. The Reggae Boyz lost the match by a slender margin of one goal. Although they did not qualify for the World Cup, their qualification campaign saw them beat the likes of New Caledonia, Grenada and Martinique.

The winner of this clash will take on Nigeria in the final, while the two losing sides will play the third-place playoff game.

India will face stiff competition from Jamaica, having never beaten them in their three previous encounters and a win will be a big boost for India.

Match Time, Venue

The match will kick off at 12 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday. All the games of the Unity Cup are being played at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC.

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Possible Starting XI

Jamaica: Joshua Grant; Joel Latibeaudiere, Damion Lowe, Jeovanni Laing, Ronaldo Webster; Isaac Hayden, Courtney Clarke, Tyrese Hall; Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Dwight Merrick, Kaheim Dixon

Joshua Grant; Joel Latibeaudiere, Damion Lowe, Jeovanni Laing, Ronaldo Webster; Isaac Hayden, Courtney Clarke, Tyrese Hall; Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Dwight Merrick, Kaheim Dixon India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh Naorem, Bijoy Varghese; Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Ricky Shabong; Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

How to Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming of the match can be watched on the FanCode app and website.

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