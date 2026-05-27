Zydus Lifesciences Reduces Buyback Size — Check Revised Price

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Wednesday reduced the size of its buyback, the company said in its exchange filing. The pharmaceutical major has reduced the buyback shares to 87 lakh from the initial 96 lakh announced earlier in this month.

However, the company has hiked the buyback price to Rs 1,260 per share from Rs 1,150 per share. Promoters will also participate in the buyback, with May 29, 2026, fixed as the record date for determining the shareholder eligibility. As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, promoters of the company have a 75% stake in Zydus Life.

Zydus Lifesciences reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,272.5 crore for the March quarter, up 8.7% year-on-year. The topline or revenue from operations rose 16.2% year-on-year to Rs 7,587 crore from Rs 6,528 crore.

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Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation decreased 11.4% to Rs 1,919 crore from Rs 2,165 crore in the year-ago quarter, while Ebitda margin stood at 25.3% compared to 33.2% in the year-ago period. The pharma major registered a one-time loss of Rs 398 crore compared to Rs 220 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Ebitda is adjusted to forex gain.

Zydus Life Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 8.7% at Rs 1,273 crore versus Rs 1,171 crore YoY

Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 7,587 crore versus Rs 6,528 crore YoY

EBITDA down 11.4% at Rs 1,919 crore versus Rs 2,165 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 25.3% versus 33.2% YoY

One-time loss at Rs 398 crore versus loss of Rs 220 crore YoY

Q4 EBITDA adjusted for forex gain

Zydus Lifescience Share Price Today

The earnings were announced after market close on Wednesday. The scrip closed 0.63% higher at Rs 1,085.80 apiece, this compares to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index. During the day, the stock had risen as much as 0.91% to Rs 1,088.9 per share.

It has risen 18.27% in the last 12 months and 18.75% year-to-date.

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