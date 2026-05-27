YouTuber Kim Se-ui Arrested In Actor Kim Soo-hyun Scandal; Police Claim AI-Edited Evidence

South Korean YouTuber Kim Se-ui has been arrested in the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun, after investigators accused him of spreading false allegations using AI-generated and manipulated content.

The Seoul Central District Court reportedly approved the arrest warrant after investigators argued that Kim Se-ui could interfere with evidence or avoid questioning if left free.

When Did The Issue Begin?

Kim Se-ui operates the YouTube channel Hover Lab, which has gained attention in South Korea for celebrity-related controversies, entertainment discussions and political content.

The issue began when allegations surfaced online claiming that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor.

The accusations quickly exploded across social media and entertainment circles, leading to intense public scrutiny of the actor. Reports claimed the controversy affected his endorsements, career activities and overall public image.

Police Say Voice Recording Was Fake

One of the key pieces of “evidence” shared online was a voice recording allegedly featuring Kim Sae-ron discussing the relationship. However, police now claim the audio was generated using AI voice-cloning technology, while text message screenshots were also allegedly edited to falsely link Kim Soo-hyun to the claims.

The controversy gained massive attention months after Kim Sae-ron's death by suicide at the age of 24.

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Kim Se-ui Responds After Arrest

After appearing in court, Kim Se-ui denied the allegations against him and criticised the legal process.

According to the BBC, he claimed the arrest warrant “did not even properly organise the basic facts.” He also said he plans to take legal action against both police officials and prosecutors involved in the case.

Agency Reacts To Arrest

Following the arrest, Kim Soo-hyun's agency said, “The truth has been proven,” while claiming that the allegations and materials shared by Hover Lab were baseless.

The statement also referred to Kim Soo-hyun's emotional press conference from March 2025, where he admitted to dating Kim Sae-ron for a brief period but clarified that the relationship began only after she became an adult.

At the time, the actor had said, “I can't admit to something I didn't do.”

The agency also repeated Kim Soo-hyun's earlier statement: “I won't ask you to believe me. I will definitely prove myself.”

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Kim Soo-hyun Under Treatment

Reports citing police documents claimed the controversy deeply affected Kim Soo-hyun's personal and professional life, with authorities reportedly stating that he is still undergoing psychiatric treatment.

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