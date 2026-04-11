ICICI Prudential AMC Board Meeting On April 13 For Q4 Results Announcement And Dividend Consideration

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. will announce the results for the fourth quarter next week. It is one of India's leading asset management companies (AMC). It is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Plc.

ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 Results: Date, Time And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated March 26, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 13 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter, which ended on March 2026. The Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend for FY26.

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ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Q4: Trading Window Closure

As per SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from April 1 to 15 for all designated persons and their immediate relatives.

ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled a conference call with media and an earnings call with analysts and investors to discuss the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The calls are scheduled for April 13.

The conference call with the media will be held from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The company will host an earnings call with analysts and investors from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Indian Access Numbers

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1144, +91 22 7115 8045

International Toll-Free Access Numbers

USA: 18667462133

UK: 08081011573

Hong Kong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

Participants can also pre-register on the Diamond Pass link to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Q3 Results

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company reported a 45% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 917.1 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 631.8 crore in Q3FY25. Total income grew 35% YoY to Rs 1,623.6 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,201.3 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Share Price History

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company have risen 21.17% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 13.33%. On a year-to-date basis, the ICIC Prudential AMC share price has grown by 29.19%. Since its listing in December 2025, it has climbed 31.48%.

The stock hit a high of Rs 3,430 apiece on the NSE on April 10, 2026, and a low of Rs 2,530 apiece on December 22, 2025.

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