Q4 Results Next Week: HDFC Bank, Wipro, Yes Bank Among 50 Companies To Declare Earnings; Check Full List

Over 50 companies are set to declare the results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 next week. Investors and analysts are anticipating these results to analyse how the companies performed in the January-March quarter. Many of the companies have also scheduled an earnings call to discuss the results with investors and analysts.

Important names that are scheduled to announce their Q4 results next week include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Wipro and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company among others.

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings Next Week

April 13: Continental Controls Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., Ind Bank Housing Ltd., Innovision Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., Swaraj Engines Ltd.

April 14: Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd., Den Networks Ltd., Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd., Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., Kapil Raj Finance Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd., Suryachakra Power Corporation Ltd.

April 15: Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd., Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., GTPL Hathway Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd., Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd., Nikki Global Finance Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., SPEL Semiconductor Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd., Tulsi Extrusions Ltd.

April 16: Alok Industries Ltd., Angel One Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., Ganesh Holdings Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., PAE Ltd., SG Finserve Ltd., VST Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.

April 17: Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., Mastek Ltd.

April 18: Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Q4FY26 Results

ICICI Bank has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 18, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31.

It will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any.

Wipro Q4FY26 Results

As per an exchange filing dated April 2, Wipro will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 15-16 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31.

The financial results will be approved by the Board of Directors on April 16.

HDB Financial Services Q4FY26 Result

HDB Financial Services will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 15 to consider and approve audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31.

It will also consider the recommendation of final dividend on the equity shares of the company, if any, for the financial year 2025- 26, including fixation of record date for the same.

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