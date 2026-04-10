Buy, Sell Or Hold: LIC, Samvardhana Motherson, BEL, Titan, Dixon Tech And Zydus Lifesciences — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Life Insurance Corp. Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Titan Ltd. at an attractive price?

Gaurangh Shah, senior vice president at Geojit investment, and Ajit Mishra, senior vice president at Religare Broking, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Life Insurance Corp (CMP: Rs 793.40)

Shah: Buy

More advisable to look at life insurance companies.

Services industry remains less affected.

Have positive coverage on the stock.

Happens to be the largest player in the category.

Positive on long term.

Start at current levels, buy on dips.

Samvardhana Motherson International (CMP: Rs 116.90)

Mishra: Hold

Positive momentum here to stay.

Will see a bit of consolidation every now and then.

Look for long position.

Stop-loss at Rs 108.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 439.75)

Mishra: Hold

Has been top performing among the defence peers.

Retracement was significantly stronger in comparison to others.

Inching toward record highs.

Keep stop-loss at Rs 420.

Targets at Rs 475-Rs 480.

Titan (CMP: Rs 4,439.80)

Shah: Hold

Have been positive on the stock for a long period of time.

Business update augurs extremely well.

Hold for three to five years.

Add on dips.

Dixon Technologies (CMP: Rs 10,625.50 )

Shah: Hold

Positive on the stock.

PLI schemes augur well for the sector.

Strong company.

Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 902.25)

Mishra: Buy

Can be bought.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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