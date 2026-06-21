Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Asian Paints, HUL, Tata Power, LIC, Sona BLW — Check Amount, Record Date

Several companies, including Asian Paints Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Power Co. Ltd. and Supreme Industries Ltd., are set to trade ex-dividend this week, with record dates falling between June 22 and June 27.

The ex-dividend date is the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the upcoming dividend. On that date, the share price adjusts to reflect the payout. Dividends represent a portion of a company's profits distributed to shareholders as a return on their investment in the business.

According to exchange data, DMR Engineering Ltd., Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd. and Sangam India Ltd. have fixed June 22 as the record date for their dividend payouts.

A larger group of companies has set June 23 as the record date, including Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Power, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd. and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has fixed June 25 as the record date for its final dividend, while June 26 will see the highest number of companies determining shareholder eligibility for dividend payments.

Exchange data showed that June 26 has the highest concentration of dividend record dates this week, with companies spanning financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and consumer sectors determining shareholder eligibility for payouts.

Security Name Purpose Record Date DMR Engineering Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1400 22-Jun-26 Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 22-Jun-26 Sangam India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 22-Jun-26 Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 23-Jun-26 Asian Paints Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 23.0000 23-Jun-26 Dalmia Bharat Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 23-Jun-26 Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000 23-Jun-26 G N A Axles Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 23-Jun-26 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 22.0000 23-Jun-26 Indian Hotels Company Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.2500 23-Jun-26 Tata Power Company Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 23-Jun-26 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 23-Jun-26 Shankara Buildpro Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 24-Jun-26 Wheels India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.1400 24-Jun-26 Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.4000 26-Jun-26 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 26-Jun-26 Anthem Biosciences Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 26-Jun-26 CARE Ratings Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 14.0000 26-Jun-26 GIC Housing Finance Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 26-Jun-26 Indusind Bank Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 26-Jun-26 Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 26-Jun-26 Life Insurance Corporation of India Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 25-Jun-26 Mawana Sugars Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 27-Jun-26 Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.5000 26-Jun-26 S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 26-Jun-26 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.8000 26-Jun-26 Supreme Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 26-Jun-26 Syngene International Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 26-Jun-26 Uflex Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 26-Jun-26 Vaibhav Global Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 26-Jun-26 Visaka Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000 26-Jun-26

Eligibility

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

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