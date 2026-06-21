Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Asian Paints, HUL, Tata Power, LIC, Sona BLW — Check Amount, Record Date

Several companies, including Asian Paints Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Power Co. Ltd. and Supreme Industries Ltd., will be in focus this week as their shares trade ex-dividend.

Read Time: 4 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Asian Paints, HUL, Tata Power, LIC, Sona BLW — Check Amount, Record Date
Dividend Stocks This Week
Photo: Canva

Several companies, including Asian Paints Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Power Co. Ltd. and Supreme Industries Ltd., are set to trade ex-dividend this week, with record dates falling between June 22 and June 27.

The ex-dividend date is the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the upcoming dividend. On that date, the share price adjusts to reflect the payout. Dividends represent a portion of a company's profits distributed to shareholders as a return on their investment in the business.

According to exchange data, DMR Engineering Ltd., Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd. and Sangam India Ltd. have fixed June 22 as the record date for their dividend payouts.

A larger group of companies has set June 23 as the record date, including Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Power, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd. and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has fixed June 25 as the record date for its final dividend, while June 26 will see the highest number of companies determining shareholder eligibility for dividend payments.

Exchange data showed that June 26 has the highest concentration of dividend record dates this week, with companies spanning financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and consumer sectors determining shareholder eligibility for payouts.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
DMR Engineering LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.140022-Jun-26
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.000022-Jun-26
Sangam India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000022-Jun-26
Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000023-Jun-26
Asian Paints LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 23.000023-Jun-26
Dalmia Bharat LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000023-Jun-26
Fredun Pharmaceuticals LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.700023-Jun-26
G N A Axles LtdDividend - Rs. - 3.000023-Jun-26
Hindustan Unilever LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 22.000023-Jun-26
Indian Hotels Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.250023-Jun-26
Tata Power Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.500023-Jun-26
Thyrocare Technologies LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 7.000023-Jun-26
Shankara Buildpro LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000024-Jun-26
Wheels India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 9.140024-Jun-26
Allied Blenders and Distillers LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.400026-Jun-26
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.000026-Jun-26
Anthem Biosciences LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000026-Jun-26
CARE Ratings LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 14.000026-Jun-26
GIC Housing Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.500026-Jun-26
Indusind Bank LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500026-Jun-26
Dr. Lal PathLabs LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000026-Jun-26
Life Insurance Corporation of IndiaFinal Dividend - Rs. - 10.000025-Jun-26
Mawana Sugars LtdDividend - Rs. - 4.000027-Jun-26
Nippon Life India Asset Management LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 12.500026-Jun-26
S.J.S. Enterprises LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.500026-Jun-26
Sona BLW Precision Forgings LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.800026-Jun-26
Supreme Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 25.000026-Jun-26
Syngene International LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.250026-Jun-26
Uflex LtdDividend - Rs. - 3.000026-Jun-26
Vaibhav Global LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500026-Jun-26
Visaka Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.200026-Jun-26

Eligibility

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: HCL Tech, HUL, L&T, United Spirits And NTPC — Ask Profit

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Reach FIFA World Cup Round Of 32, Netherlands Crush Sweden 5-1

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Reach FIFA World Cup Round Of 32, Netherlands Crush Sweden 5-1

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source