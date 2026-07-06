Swiggy Delivery Partner Fined Rs 850 Despite 'No Fault'; Company Reacts After Viral Post

A viral social media post accusing Swiggy of unfairly penalising a delivery partner has triggered widespread debate online, prompting the company to respond and say it was looking into the matter.

Anuja Dhakras, in a post on X, said she had placed an order from Baskin Robbins that was expected to arrive in 45 minutes, but after 50 minutes the delivery executive arrived at her doorstep without the order, saying the restaurant had been closed since the afternoon.

She said the executive had video proof that he had reached the location, along with messages sent to Swiggy seeking help, but claimed the company never responded. She added that she had called the restaurant herself, which confirmed it had been shut for hours, and questioned why Swiggy was still accepting orders from it.

Dhakras said that although she received a refund, that was not the issue.

She alleged that despite repeatedly telling Swiggy the delivery executive was not at fault and had evidence to prove it, the company still imposed an "Rs 850 penalty" on him.

She further claimed Swiggy customer care disconnected her call while she was trying to resolve the matter, and kept insisting they were trying to reach the delivery executive even as he stood in front of her.

Responding to the post, Swiggy Cares wrote, "We get why you'd be upset, Anuja. This has been noted, and we will be taking this up with the team for review," and offered to connect over a call. In a follow-up reply, Swiggy Cares said, "We have picked this up, and our team will work on corrective measures."

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Dhakras later posted a screenshot of the delivery partner's app, showing his food ID had been blocked "due to one or more post pickup cancellation in the last 30 days," and said it amounted to "harassment of an honest employee," even after speaking to a Swiggy executive over call.

The post drew strong reactions from other users.

One user, Madhankumar, wrote, "Never thought a customer had to fight for an innocent, what kind a shitty system accept orders without the shop accepting them."

Another user, going by the handle Bojack Horseman, said the fault was entirely with the restaurant, adding that it had not gone offline and had accepted the order after it was placed.

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