Mumbai On RED Alert! IMD Warns Of Very Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall For City, Thane, Raigad And Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 6, with authorities alerting residents of intense rain spells accompanied by gusty winds.

ALSO READ: Landslide In Karjat-Lonavala Ghat Section Disrupts Rail Services; Trains Cancelled, Diverted

According to the IMD, isolated areas may experience wind speeds of around 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph in some pockets during the early hours. While a Red Alert has been issued for critical periods of rainfall, the overall day may remain under an Orange Alert, with the possibility of weather conditions intensifying across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In view of the severe weather conditions and safety concerns, civic authorities have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, including anganwadis, primary, secondary and higher secondary institutions across Mumbai and adjoining districts. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid continuous heavy rainfall.

The adverse weather has also significantly impacted air travel. Major airlines operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM), including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, have issued travel advisories warning passengers of possible delays, cancellations and operational disruptions due to poor visibility and heavy downpour.

Air India stated that weather conditions are affecting operations in Mumbai and Delhi, urging passengers to verify flight schedules before travelling to the airport. IndiGo confirmed ongoing monitoring of weather patterns as flight timings are being adjusted for safety. Akasa Air reported network-wide disruptions across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Delhi, while SpiceJet noted that both arrivals and departures at Mumbai airport have been heavily impacted by the continuous rainfall.

ALSO READ: Are Schools Closed In Pune? IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains

Authorities have urged commuters and air travellers to stay updated on weather and flight information, as conditions are expected to remain unstable. The situation is part of a broader monsoon impact across Maharashtra, where heavy rains continue to disrupt transport networks, civic services and daily life across multiple districts.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.