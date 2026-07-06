Landslide In Karjat-Lonavala Ghat Section Disrupts Rail Services; Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Several train services on the Central Railway's ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala were severely disrupted on Monday morning after multiple landslides triggered by incessant heavy rainfall blocked key railway tracks.

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According to Central Railway, landslides occurred between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) in the South East ghat section of the Mumbai Division. The incidents affected the Up Main Line, while debris also blocked the Middle Line and Up Line, leading to major operational disruptions.

As a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety, Central Railway cancelled several train services and diverted, short-terminated, or short-originated several others. Train operations in the affected ghat section are also being regulated under speed restrictions as restoration work continues.

Railway officials said continuous heavy rainfall in the Karjat–Lonavala stretch triggered the landslides, impacting all three railway lines between Thakurvadi, Khandala and Monkey Hill. Maintenance teams were immediately deployed to clear debris and restore normal train movement at the earliest.

Intense monsoon activity hammered Maharashtra on Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall that severely disrupted daily life across Mumbai, Pune and neighbouring districts.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that the severe wet spell will persist, authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions and intensified emergency preparedness across vulnerable areas. Local administrations have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as civic teams manage widespread waterlogging and localised flooding.

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government, private and municipal schools and colleges on Monday. The decision follows an Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which forecasts heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds across the city.

Six people, including four children, were killed, and several others are feared trapped after a three-storey chawl partially collapsed in Mankhurd on Sunday night amid incessant rainfall.

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