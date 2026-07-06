Explosions, Fire Across Kyiv As Russia Attacks Ukrainian Capital With Ballistic Missiles - Watch

Russia launched a fresh overnight assault on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, firing ballistic missiles and attack drones that triggered powerful explosions, widespread fires and emergency rescue operations across the city.

The latest bombardment forced residents to seek shelter in metro stations and underground bunkers as air sirens echoed through the capital.

ALSO READ: Russia Pounds Kyiv In Major Overnight Strike; At Least 17 Killed

One of the missiles struck a residential building in Kyiv's historic Podil district, trapping people between the seventh and ninth floors. Drone debris also fell in several other districts, sparking fires and causing damage to buildings and infrastructure. Emergency crews were deployed for rescue operations, Reuters reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed bright flashes in the night sky, loud explosions, and fires breaking out after the strikes. The clips have been widely shared by international media, though some remain independently unverified.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the missile strike and said emergency serived were working on multiple impact sites. Initial official reports claimed that people were trapped under rubble, while rescue operations continued through the night. Authorities warned that casualty figures could change as the searches progressed. Residents were urged to remain inside bomb shelters until the air raid alert was lifted, as officials warned that additional missile and drone threats could not be ruled out.

The latest attack comes only days after another major Russian attack on Kyiv, that caused extensive damage to residential neighbourhoods, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure. The earlier strike was among the deadliest on the capital in recent months, leaving at least 30 people dead and many others injured.

The renewed strikes are taking place ahead of a major NATO Summit, increasing international attention on the conflict and Ukraine's requests for additional air defence systems.

Russia has consistently maintained that its missile and drone attacks target military and strategic infrastructure. Ukraine however says residential and civilian infrastructure have been repeatedly hit during these strikes.

As rescue operations continue and officials evaluate the damage, this attack serves as a reminder of the ongoing humanitarian and security challenges facing Ukraine as the prolonged conflict continues.

ALSO READ: Massive Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Kyiv, Several Killed And Dozens Injured

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