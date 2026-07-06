Delhi Water Supply To Be Hit Due To Maintenance Work - Check List Of Areas Affected

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a temporary disruption in water supply due to interconnection work on a newly laid 1,500 mm mild steel water pipeline near the Taimoor Nagar drain in Khizrabad village.

The project is being carried out in accordance with the directions from the Delhi High Court and is expected to improve long-term efficiency and reliability of water supply in the affected areas.

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As per an advisory issued by the New Delhi Municipal Council, areas under it are likely to face disruption on July 6 (evening supply) and July 7 (morning supply). The affected areas include Golf Links, Bharti Nagar, Lodhi Estate, Khan Market, Prithviraj road, Shahjahan road, Delhi HC area, Pandara road, Jor Bagh, Janpath, Kidhwai Nagar, the President's Estate and Safdarjung airport area. During this period, water supply may remain completely unavailable or at low pressure in several localities.

More than 75 localities are expected to face disruption. These inlclude Greater Kailash (GK) I and II, East of Kailash, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, South Extension, Andrews Ganj, New Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla Phase I and II, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Alaknanda, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), Nehru Place, Jasola, Sarita Vihar, Medanpur Khadar, Jamia Nagar, Batla House, Zakir Nagar, Abul Fazal Enclave, Jangpura, Nizamuddin, Ashram, Tughlaqabad and adjoining areas.

The Delhi Jal Board also said that all neighbourhoods receiving water through the Sarita Vihar Underground Reservoir (UGR), including J,K and L pockets as well as the ESI Hospital area are expected to be impacted by this temporary situation.

In view of the planned maintenance, the DJB has advised residents to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously throughout the disruption period. Water tankers will be deployed on request in affected areas during the maintenance period. Residents can contact their local DJB offices or tanker control rooms if emergency water supply is required.

The pipeline interconnection is a part of the Delhi Jal Board's ongoing efforts to modernise the city's water infrastructure and improve the efficiency of its water distribution system. While the work will cause temporary inconvenience, it is expected to enhance the long-term sustainability and efficiency of the water distribution system.

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