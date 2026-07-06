Re NEET Result Date 2026: Final Answer Likely To Be Released By July 20, More Details Cutoff Marks Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Re-NEET 2026 OMR response sheets and the final answer key on the official NEET portal. Candidates who participated in the re-examination will be able to access the results by logging in using their registration information at neet.nta.nic.in.

The result for Re-NEET 2026 will be prepared based on the final answer key. Following the result announcement, qualified candidates can engage in the counselling process for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical programmes. An NTA official told ANI that the final answer key and results are expected to be released by July 20.

NEET UG Re-exam 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET UG Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Input login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The NEET UG 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print it out for future reference.

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NEET UG Re-exam 2026: Cutoff marks (tentative)

In accordance with this final key, various qualifying percentiles and anticipated score ranges have been established for different categories. For General (UR) candidates, the qualifying cutoff stands at the 50th percentile, with expected scores between 150 and 720.

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In contrast, SC, ST, and OBC candidates have a qualifying threshold at the 40th percentile, expected to score between 115 and 149. The UR-PH category has a qualifying standard set at the 45th percentile (130–149 marks), while SC/ST/OBC-PH candidates are anticipated to qualify at the 40th percentile with scores ranging from 115 to 130.

NEET UG Re-exam: Process after the final answer key & result

After the results are announced, eligible candidates will need to register online for counselling, pay the required fee, and provide their preferred choices of colleges and programmes.

Seats will be allocated based on criteria such as NEET rank, reservation rules, category, candidate preferences, and seat availability. Students who are allotted seats will then need to report to their designated colleges for document verification and admission.

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