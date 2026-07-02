NEET PG 2026 Registration: Check Direct Link, How To Apply, Application Dates Inside

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has begun the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2026). The registration process for NEET PG 2026 started on July 1, 2026. Applicants can complete their NEET PG applications at natboard.edu.in until July 21. NEET-PG 2026 serves as the eligibility and ranking exam for gaining admission to various MD / MS / PG Diploma courses for the academic session of 2026-27.

NEET PG 2026: Application dates

The online application portal opened on July 1, 2026, at 5:00 PM, with the deadline for submission set for July 21, 2026, at 11:55 PM. This registration period is critical for candidates to ensure they finalise their applications on time. An opportunity for candidates to make edits will be available from July 25 to July 28, 2026.

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Candidates will have the chance to make selective modifications to their applications from July 31 to August 10, 2026, strictly for correcting their photograph, signature, and thumb impression. Notification about test city selection will be on August 11, 2026, with admit cards being issued on August 27, 2026, allowing candidates approximately two weeks to arrange for travel and preparations for the exam based on their designated centre.

NEET PG 2026 Registration: Direct Link To Apply

The direct link to to register and fill up the NEET PG 2026 Application Form is provided here - > Direct Link

NEET PG 2026 Registration: Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1. Navigate to the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2. Click on the registration link for the NEET PG Exam 2026, found on the homepage.

Step 3. A new page will appear, prompting candidates to input their registration details.

Step 4. After completing registration, fill out the application form.

Step 5. Pay the application fee.

Step 6. Click submit to finalise your application.

Step 7. Download the completed form and keep a physical copy for future reference.

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NEET PG 2026: Exam Fees

The examination fee is ₹3500/- for general, OBC, and EWS candidates, while it is ₹2500/- for SC, ST, and PwBD applicants. The prescribed fee must be paid through the available payment gateway using UPI or credit/debit cards issued by Indian banks or other accessible methods specified on the webpage. For more details, candidates can refer to the official NBEMS website.

NEET PG 2026 will take place on August 30, 2026, as a computer-based test conducted on a single day and in one shift. The exam will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions, each providing 4 options in English only.

Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most suitable answer from the 4 options provided per question. The exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes. The NEET PG admit card will be made available on August 27.

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