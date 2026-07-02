Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Declines For Third Day

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,181.50. On Wednesday, the benchmarks snapped a two-day losing streak. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 140.10 points, or 0.59%, higher at 24,005.85, while the BSE Sensex gained 443.97 points, or 0.58%, to end at 76,922.64.

Meanwhile, oil prices extended their decline as traders assessed improving crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and signs of progress in indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran. Brent crude for September traded near $71 a barrel after losing more than 3% over the previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $68. Crude has remained under pressure after recording its steepest quarterly decline since 2020.

Elsewhere, Asian markets traded lower on Thursday, led by sharp losses in South Korea, as a renewed selloff in global technology shares dampened investor sentiment. South Korea's Kospi dropped 6.67%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.23%. Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.51%.

The declines followed another weak session on Wall Street, where investors continued to trim exposure to technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surrendered an intraday gain of more than 423 points to finish little changed, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7% as semiconductor shares remained under pressure.