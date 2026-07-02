Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Declines For Third Day
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,181.50, compared to Wednesday's index close of 24,005.85.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,181.50. On Wednesday, the benchmarks snapped a two-day losing streak. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 140.10 points, or 0.59%, higher at 24,005.85, while the BSE Sensex gained 443.97 points, or 0.58%, to end at 76,922.64.
Meanwhile, oil prices extended their decline as traders assessed improving crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and signs of progress in indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran. Brent crude for September traded near $71 a barrel after losing more than 3% over the previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $68. Crude has remained under pressure after recording its steepest quarterly decline since 2020.
Elsewhere, Asian markets traded lower on Thursday, led by sharp losses in South Korea, as a renewed selloff in global technology shares dampened investor sentiment. South Korea's Kospi dropped 6.67%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.23%. Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.51%.
The declines followed another weak session on Wall Street, where investors continued to trim exposure to technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surrendered an intraday gain of more than 423 points to finish little changed, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7% as semiconductor shares remained under pressure.
Stock Market Live: Apple Plans New iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models For 2027
- Apple is planning new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models for the first half of 2027, according to a Bloomberg report
- The company is also planning a base M7 chip for the first half of next year and preparing a redesigned entry-level MacBook Pro.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says Oil Is Dropping As Hormuz Vessel Flows Resume
- US President Donald Trump said oil prices are dropping and that boats are coming out of the Strait of Hormuz.
- The US Treasury announced the investment lineup for Trump accounts, including SPYM ETF. Trump account holdings will also include IVV, VTI, SPTM and ITOT, according to the update.
Stock Market Live: US-Iran Talks In Qatar Discuss Lebanon, Strait Of Hormuz
- The latest round of indirect talks between the US and Iran in Doha discussed Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz, Al Arabiya reported, citing a senior source.
- A trilateral meeting between Iran, Qatar and Pakistan reviewed the implementation of the memorandum of understanding. Iran accused Israel of undermining the MoU by keeping forces in Lebanon and said the Strait of Hormuz falls under Iranian and Omani sovereignty, according to the report.
Stock Market Live: Oil Extends Decline As Hormuz Flows Improve
- Oil prices extended losses as traders assessed improving crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and signs of progress in indirect US-Iran negotiations.
- Brent crude for September traded near $71 a barrel after losing more than 3% over the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate hovered around $68.
Stock Market Live: US Markets End Mixed As Semiconductor Stocks Remain Under Pressure
- US markets ended lower on Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up an intraday gain of more than 423 points to close little changed.
- The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.7% as semiconductor shares remained under pressure.
Stock Market Live: US Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Open
- US stock futures pointed to a cautious start, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 53 points.
- S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures each edged down about 0.1%.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Fall As Tech Sell-Off Weighs
- Asian markets traded lower on Thursday as weakness in global technology shares weighed on sentiment.
- South Korea’s Kospi dropped 6.67%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.23%. Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.51%.
- The declines followed another weak session on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7% as semiconductor stocks remained under pressure.
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