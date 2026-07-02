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Bank of Baroda Settles NMC Health Dispute For Rs 5,700 Crore, Shares Fall 4%

The case was related to insolvency and was heard in theAbu Dhabi Global Market Court of First Instance.

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Bank of Baroda Settles NMC Health Dispute For Rs 5,700 Crore, Shares Fall 4%
The case involving Bank of Baroda was related to insolvency
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Bank of Baroda Ltd.'s Abu Dhabi arm paid $600 million or Rs 5,700 crore to NMC Health PLC in a legal settlement, according to an exchange filing from the former on Friday. 

Shares of Bank of Baroda fell 4% in the day's trade, following reports of this development. The joint administrators of NMC Health PLC, NMC Healthcare Ltd and NMC Holding Ltd. were involved with the proceedings.

The case was related to insolvency of the NMC units. It was heard in the Abu Dhabi Global Market Court of First Instance and High Court of Justice of England & Wales courts, as per the filing.

"All claims, causes of action, etc. between them have been resolved without admission of liability or wrongdoing," the filing said.

"The settlement agreement and its terms otherwise remain confidential. The liability of the bank in these proceedings is limited to this sum" it added.

(This is a developing story.)

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