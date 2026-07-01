Canara Bank Q1 Updates: Domestic Deposits Up 10%, Global Business Touches Rs 29 Lakh Crore

Canara Bank on Wednesday announced its provisional business updates for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting steady growth across key segments, with global business crossing the Rs 29 lakh crore mark.

According to the exchange filing, the bank's global business stood at Rs 29,05,820 crore as of June 30, 2026, rising 3.55% compared with Rs 28,06,226 crore at the end of March 2026. On a year-on-year basis, global business grew 14.40% from Rs 25,40,143 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

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The lender's global deposits increased to Rs 16,12,604 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 15,68,678 crore in March 2026, marking a sequential growth of 2.80%. Deposits also grew 11.69% from Rs 14,43,814 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic deposits rose to Rs 14,73,447 crore, registering a quarter-on-quarter growth of 2.54% and a year-on-year increase of 10.06%.

On the advances front, Canara Bank's global advances reached Rs 12,93,216 crore, up 4.50% from Rs 12,37,548 crore in the previous quarter.

Compared with the June quarter of the previous year, global advances expanded 17.96%.

Domestic advances stood at Rs 12,06,875 crore, reflecting a 3.94% sequential rise and a 16.93% annual growth.

The bank's domestic Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) portfolio in the domestic market also showed strong momentum, reaching Rs 7,65,061 crore.

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The segment grew 4.73% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 21.27% compared with the same period last year.

Canara Bank said the figures are provisional and subject to audit/review by the Statutory Central Auditors of the bank.

The updates were shared in compliance with SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations.

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