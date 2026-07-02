India Can Surpass 10-Trillion Yen Japanese Investment Target In A Decade: PM Modi

India and Japan on Thursday expanded their strategic partnership by signing agreements spanning economic security, artificial intelligence (AI), defence, healthcare and other key sectors, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the collaboration is aimed at building a "futuristic and limitless" relationship while accelerating investment, technology cooperation and supply chain resilience.

Speaking at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, Modi said the two countries share "strategic synergy, confidence and clarity" and are committed to translating that vision into tangible outcomes.

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He urged businesses from both sides to strengthen collaboration and help take Japanese investment in India beyond 10 trillion yen over the next decade while doubling the number of Japanese companies operating in the country.

The Prime Minister outlined a roadmap for deeper cooperation in advanced manufacturing and technology, highlighting semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals as key areas where Japan's technological expertise and India's market scale can build resilient global supply chains.

Modi also called for closer collaboration in next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology, alongside expanded partnerships in aerospace and other advanced sectors to enhance innovation and contribute to global security.

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As part of efforts to boost business engagement, Modi announced that India will participate in Japan Business Week, while Japan will organise a business week aimed at increasing private-sector participation and improving commercial linkages across sectors.

The announcements came during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's official visit to India from July 1-3.

The two leaders held bilateral and delegation-level talks, with the Indian side represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials.

Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan before the high-level discussions.

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