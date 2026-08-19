Health Insurance Claims: Room Rent, Co-Pay And Other Key Reasons For Deductions

For many health insurance customers, the final settlement amount can come as a surprise. A policy may appear to offer comprehensive protection, yet deductions can reduce the payout because of exclusions, contractual terms and limits on certain expenses.

Understanding these common deductions can help policyholders navigate the claims process effectively and avoid unnecessary out-of-pocket costs.

Room Rent Limits and Proportionate Deductions

The room you choose in hospital can directly affect the amount you receive from your health insurer. Several policies impose a room-rent limit, with the permissible charge calculated as a percentage of the sum insured.

Going beyond that limit may trigger proportionate deductions across the claim. Instead of restricting the adjustment to the room itself, the insurer can reduce eligible expenses such as nursing, doctor's consultations, operation theatre charges and surgeon and anaesthetist fees. The resulting gap becomes the policyholder's responsibility.

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Co-Payment Clauses

A co-payment clause means the policyholder must shoulder a specified share of an eligible medical claim. For instance, with a 20% co-pay, the insured would have to pay 20% of the admissible amount, with the insurer covering the remaining portion.

Such conditions are often found in plans designed for senior citizens, policies covering pre-existing illnesses or treatment taken at hospitals outside the insurer's network.

The co-pay is calculated after applicable exclusions and sub-limits have been accounted for, which can further reduce the amount ultimately paid by the insurer.

Exclusion of Consumables and Non-Medical Items

Disposable medical supplies can become an overlooked source of deductions when a health insurance claim is settled. Items such as gloves, syringes, masks, gauze and surgical tape are typically classified as consumables. Regular policies may treat these expenses as non-payable, with coverage available only if the policyholder has purchased an appropriate add-on or rider. The impact can be substantial when treatment involves major surgery or an extended hospital stay.

Reasonable and Customary (R&C) Charges

Insurers evaluate reimbursement claims against benchmark rates considered "reasonable and customary" for a particular medical procedure in a specific geographic area.

If a hospital charges fees significantly higher than prevailing market rates, the insurer may cap the payout at its standard benchmark. This clause is most frequently invoked for treatments administered at non-network hospitals where costs have not been pre-negotiated.

Absence of Active Line of Treatment

Insurers generally require evidence of active medical intervention to approve hospitalisation claims. If hospital records suggest an individual was admitted primarily for diagnostic tests, evaluation, or routine observation without active treatment, the claim may be rejected or heavily restricted.

The best way to avoid claim-related surprises is to understand the policy well before treatment begins. Checking the permitted room category, reviewing exclusions and maintaining comprehensive medical records can make the settlement process easier.

When the final payout is lower than the amount claimed, policyholders should seek a clear explanation from the insurer or third-party administrator. An itemised settlement statement should show the expenses that were accepted, reduced or rejected. These details can then be checked against the policy document.

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Where a deduction appears to have no basis in the policy, the policyholder can lodge a complaint with the insurer. All supporting paperwork, including bills, discharge records, claim forms, medical documents and correspondence, should be retained.

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