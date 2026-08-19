Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Midcap IT Stocks Coforge, Persistent Systems Lead Gains As CLSA Favours Them Over TCS, Infosys

Persistent Systems rose as much as 2.47%, while Coforge gained 2.18%. The gains came after CLSA retained a High Conviction Outperform rating on both stocks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Midcap IT Stocks Coforge, Persistent Systems Lead Gains As CLSA Favours Them Over TCS, Infosys
Source: AI Generated

Midcap IT stocks Coforge and Persistent Systems led gains among major technology stocks on Wednesday after CLSA favoured select mid-tier companies while turning cautious on several large IT names.

Persistent Systems rose as much as 2.47%, while Coforge gained 2.18%. The gains came after CLSA retained a High Conviction Outperform rating on both stocks, citing their stronger positioning to benefit from major technology shifts.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

HCL Technologies gained 1.54%, while Oracle Financial Services Software advanced 1.34%. Infosys rose 1.09%, and Wipro gained 0.66%. Mphasis and Tech Mahindra were up 0.41% and 0.23%, respectively. TCS was largely flat.

CLSA has downgraded TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to Hold from Outperform, while cutting Wipro and Mphasis to Underperform. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

CLSA said the first-quarter earnings season was a mixed bag for Indian IT and global system integrators. However, it expects the technology transition to create potential winners and losers depending on management execution and the ability to adapt. The brokerage expects AI-related volumes to eventually offset the deflationary impact on legacy services, with its basic calculations suggesting this could happen by FY30.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Awarapan 2' Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi's Film's Earnings Remain Steady

'Awarapan 2' Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi's Film's Earnings Remain Steady

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com