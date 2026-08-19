Bata India Shares Slip 6% In Trade As Company Flags Cautious Outlook At AGM

Bata India shares slipped in trade on Wednesday, falling as much as 5.57% to an intraday low of Rs 711.15 per share on NSE, as investors assessed the footwear maker's outlook and transformation plans outlined at its 93rd Annual General Meeting.

At 10:33 am, Bata India shares were trading 2.06% lower at Rs 713.10 per share. In comparison, the Nifty50 was down 0.38% at 24,063.

Bata India Focuses On Product, Retail Experience

At the AGM, Bata India outlined its next phase of growth, with a focus on product innovation, operational excellence, digital acceleration and portfolio transformation.

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The company said it is working to strengthen its product portfolio, retail experience, digital touchpoints and operating model as consumers increasingly seek comfort, style, value and convenience.

Retail remains central to the strategy. Bata India operates more than 2,000 brand outlets, supported by over 775 franchise stores, multi-brand distribution, D2C platforms, marketplaces and omnichannel fulfilment.

More than 1,000 stores are now omnichannel-enabled, while 70% of stores offer hyperlocal delivery.

Zero Base Merchandising Expansion

Zero Base Merchandising has become a key part of Bata India's retail transformation and is now operational across more than 800 stores.

The company is targeting more than 900 stores under the initiative by the end of 2026. The programme is aimed at aligning store assortments with local demand, improving product availability and presenting more relevant choices to consumers.

Bata India said it has also improved in-store availability by 8% in India, while inventory freshness has increased from the mid-70% range to around 90%, supported by seasonal product resets.

Management Maintains Cautious Outlook

Chairman Ashwani Windlass said FY2025-26 was a year of “purposeful transformation” for the company, with efforts focused on strengthening competitiveness, agility and sustainable growth.

However, management also acknowledged that the external environment remains complex and said it was looking ahead with “cautious optimism.”

The company said there is still work ahead, although execution is gathering momentum.

Bata India is also focusing on contemporary styling, comfort and value across brands and categories including Hush Puppies, Power, Floatz, Comfit and its core Bata portfolio.

Dividend, Growth Strategy

Bata India has approved a final dividend of 180%, in line with its Dividend Distribution Policy.

As it enters the next phase of its transformation, the company said it will focus on higher volumes, premiumisation, stronger consumer engagement, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation.

The company also said its CSR initiatives during the year impacted more than 9,200 students, supported by over 7,000 hours of employee volunteering.

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