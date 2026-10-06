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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 6

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,49,450 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 2,26,450 per kg on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at around 6:15 a.m

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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 6
MCX gold even defied the positive turnaround in the international gold spot price, which rose during the previous session.
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Gold Price Today in India

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,49,450 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 2,26,450 per kg on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at around 6:15 a.m. Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,36,996 per 10 gm while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,09,466 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

During the previous session, MCX gold futures expiring Dec. 4 dropped below the Rs 1,50,000 mark and finally closed at Rs 1,49,316 as higher treasury yields in the US and a firm US dollar weighed on the yellow metal.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Silver also came under pressure as MCX silver futures with December expiry closed at Rs 2,26,087 per kg.

MCX gold even defied the positive turnaround in the international gold spot price, which rose during the previous session. Today, on Oct. 6 around 00:52 GMT, Comex gold is at $4,164 per ounce with an uptick of $7.2 or 0.17% from its previous close.

On the contrary, silver fell in today's early session, declining marginally by 0.02% to $61.285 per ounce.

Also read: Gold Loses Shine: Yellow Metal Slumps By Over Rs 1,500 To Fall Below Rs 1,49,000

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,49,180 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,48,920 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,49,610 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,48,980 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,49,300 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,49,420 per 10gm 

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,36,748; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,36,510; Chennai at Rs 1,37,143; Kolkata at Rs 1,36,565; Bengaluru at Rs 1,36,858; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,36,968 per 10gm. 

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,26,040 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,25,650 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,26,700 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,25,740 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,26,220 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,26,400 per kg 

Also Read: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 6

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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