Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 6

Good Morning!
Stock Market Recap
The Indian stock market ended higher on Monday, following a decline in crude oil prices and easing concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting. The Sensex rallied 472.77 points, or 0.66%, to close at 72,382.47, while the Nifty 50 settled 133.80 points, or 0.60%, higher at 22,555.75.
US Markets Recap
US stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors kept a close watch on Treasury yields and oil prices ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its September meeting later this week.
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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%, or 90.10 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%, or 13.01 points. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed, rising 0.39%, or 105.28 points.
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Results To Watch
- Karamtara Engineering
- Kanohar Electricals
- Glass Wall Systems
- Asset Reconstruction Company
Earnings
Steamhouse India Q1 (QoQ)
Revenue down 7.1% to Rs 128.6 crore
EBITDA up 17% to Rs 30.9 crore
EBITDA margin at 24% versus 19.1%
Net profit up 29.8% to Rs 18.3 crore
LCC Projects Q1 (YoY)
Revenue down 15.1% to Rs 802.6 crore
EBITDA down 6.4% to Rs 119.5 crore
EBITDA margin at 14.9% versus 13.5%
Net profit down 17.1% to Rs 63.7 crore
Business Updates
Hi-Tech Pipes: Q2 sales volume up 32% YoY to 1.65 lakh MT.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Q2 total average deposits up 18.8% YoY to Rs 6.06 lakh crore; net average advances up 22.1% YoY to Rs 5.47 lakh crore; average CASA up 14.2% YoY to Rs 2.26 lakh crore.
Metropolis Health: Q2 revenue up 15% YoY, driven by double-digit growth in patient and test volumes. TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments emerge as fastest-growing businesses. EBITDA margin improves YoY and QoQ.
Trent: Q2 standalone revenue up 23% YoY to Rs 5,788 crore. Added 10 Westside and 11 Zudio stores during Q2. Total store count at 1,342 as of Sept. 30.
Godrej Consumer Products: Expects another strong quarter in Q2. Consolidated revenue growth seen in high teens; consolidated volume growth in high single digits; consolidated EBITDA growth in double digits. Standalone revenue growth seen in teens.
Axis Bank: Q2 gross advances up 22.7% YoY to Rs 13.85 lakh crore; total deposits up 20.7% YoY to Rs 14.52 lakh crore. Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore.
IndusInd Bank: Q2 net advances up 11.2% YoY to Rs 3.62 lakh crore; deposits up 10.1% YoY to Rs 4.29 lakh crore. Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 33,627 crore.
AWL Agri Business: Q2 volume growth up 12% YoY; revenue growth up 24% YoY. Food and FMCG revenue growth up 33% YoY. Wheat and rice businesses delivered robust growth. Edible oil volumes up 3% YoY; Industry Essentials volumes up 25% YoY.
Stocks In News
- Sai Parenterals: Completes acquisition of R&D facility of Prathyath Laboratories.
- Laser Power: Receives Rs 73 crore HTLS reconductoring order from Power Grid.
- IIFL Finance: Approves allotment of 4,650 NCDs worth Rs 46.5 crore.
- Axis Bank: Sanjeev Moghe resigns as Group Head, Branch Banking South, effective Oct. 30.
- Narayana Hrudayalaya: Enters operations and management agreement with Mission of Mercy Hospital & Research Centre; Girinagar Hospital, Bengaluru, commences commercial operations.
- Nazara Technologies: Arm Fusebox Games launches The Traitors: Interactive Game on iOS and Android.
- Maithan Alloys: Acquires 0.17% stake in HFCL for Rs 60 crore.
- Relaxo Footwears: Executes renewable energy supply agreements with Clean Max MUOI and Clean Max Enviro.
- Nelcast: Approves setting up machining division with investment of Rs 75 crore.
- Jeena Sikho Lifecare: Launches eight ayurvedic healthcare and wellness products.
- PVP Ventures: MCA approves name change to Evervie Health, effective Oct. 5.
- KPI Green Energy: Incorporates subsidiary KPGC Three.
- Amber Enterprises: Arm IL JIN files insurance claim of Rs 38.28 crore following fire incident; receives Rs 10 crore interim payment.
- Juniper Hotels: Signs binding MoU with Imagicaaworld Entertainment to acquire Khopoli hotel for Rs 248 crore.
- Sunteck Realty: Acquires 4.5-acre land parcel in Borivali West, Mumbai.
- Windsor Machines: Appoints Mohan Ramachandran as Whole-Time Director and CEO.
- JSW Energy: Adds 1,694 MW capacity since April; total installed capacity rises to 15.1 GW.
- BGR Energy Systems: Signs master restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Co; outstanding debt at Rs 3,736 crore.
- Schaeffler India: Expects exports to remain at 15%-20% of revenue as domestic business continues growing 14%-15%.
- Asian Hotels (North): Appoints Sunil Upadhyay as Chief Financial Officer.
- Marico: Acquires additional 24% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 1,012 crore; stake rises to 84.09%. To acquire remaining 14.1% stake in July 2027.
- ACME Solar: Arm ACME Renewtech commissions additional 66.68 MW solar capacity at Bikaner; commissioned capacity reaches 133.36 MW of 300 MW hybrid project.
- Fredun Pharma: Allots 1.82 lakh equity shares on warrant conversion; 60,800 warrants converted.
- Zydus Lifesciences: Partners with MSN to launch Riociguat Tablets in the US for treatment of recurrent CTEPH.
- HLE Glascoat: Arm Thaletec GmbH transfers 100% stake in step-down subsidiary HLE Surface to HLE International.
- IREDA: Signs Performance MoU with MNRE for FY2026-27.
IPO Update
Nityas Gems IPO - Day 3
- Overall: 2.25x
- QIB: 1.06x
- NII: 2.05x
- Retail: 4.04x
Vishal Nirmiti IPO - Day 3
- Overall: 1.71x
- QIB: 1.27x
- NII: 1.81x
- Retail: 1.67x
IPO Listings
Shah Investor's Home
- IPO subscribed 38.12 times
- Retail: 19.26 times
- QIB (Ex Anchor): 28.05 times
- NII: 95.54 times
SRIT India
- IPO subscribed 125.16 times
- Retail: 63.70 times
- QIB (Ex Anchor): 91.84 times
- NII: 312.99 times
Corporate Actions
- Veranda Learning Solutions: Demerger.
- BLS E-Services: Face value split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share.
Bulk & Block Deals
- AceVector: IDFC First Bank sold 35.33 lakh shares at Rs 28.32 per share.
- Runwal Enterprises: Ashika Global Finance acquired 16.50 lakh shares at Rs 302.02 per share.
- SG Finserve: Mayank Jain acquired 3.40 lakh shares at Rs 678.23 per share.
- SMC Global Securities: Microcurves Trading sold 37.73 lakh shares at Rs 112.45 per share.
Important AGMs
- Oracle Fin Serv
- VRL Logistics
- Brigade Hotel
- Kirloskar Industries
Shares To Exit Lock-In
6M & Beyond Lock-In
|Company
|Shares Unlocking (mn)
|% of Outstanding Shares
|CMPDI
|464
|65%
|Pace Digitek
|107
|49%
Insider Trade
- Embassy Developments: Promoter and Director Jitendra Virwani acquired 3.49 lakh shares.
- Lords Mark Industries: Promoter and Director Sachidanand H Upadhyay disposed of 89.99 lakh shares.
Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)
- Short-Term ASM: Augmont Enterprises added to the framework.
- Excluded from ASM: Jaykay Enterprise, KPI Green Energy.
Price Band
- TURTLEMINT FINTECH SOLUTIONS: Price band changed from 10% to 5%.
- D. P. ABHUSHAN: Price band changed from 20% to 10%.
- VERANDA LEARNING SOLUTIONS: Price band changed from 20% to 5%.
F&O Cues
- Nifty October futures up 0.41% at 22,623.70, at a premium of 68 points.
- Nifty options Oct. 6 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and maximum Put open interest at 21,500.
- Securities in ban period: AMBUJACEM, BANDHANBNK, SAIL.
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 6: Nifty Resistance At 22,600 As Bearish Momentum Pauses
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