Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 6

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Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market ended higher on Monday, following a decline in crude oil prices and easing concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting. The Sensex rallied 472.77 points, or 0.66%, to close at 72,382.47, while the Nifty 50 settled 133.80 points, or 0.60%, higher at 22,555.75.

US Markets Recap

US stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors kept a close watch on Treasury yields and oil prices ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its September meeting later this week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%, or 90.10 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%, or 13.01 points. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed, rising 0.39%, or 105.28 points.

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Results To Watch

Karamtara Engineering

Kanohar Electricals

Glass Wall Systems

Asset Reconstruction Company

Earnings

Steamhouse India Q1 (QoQ)

Revenue down 7.1% to Rs 128.6 crore

EBITDA up 17% to Rs 30.9 crore

EBITDA margin at 24% versus 19.1%

Net profit up 29.8% to Rs 18.3 crore

LCC Projects Q1 (YoY)

Revenue down 15.1% to Rs 802.6 crore

EBITDA down 6.4% to Rs 119.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.9% versus 13.5%

Net profit down 17.1% to Rs 63.7 crore

Business Updates

Hi-Tech Pipes: Q2 sales volume up 32% YoY to 1.65 lakh MT.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Q2 total average deposits up 18.8% YoY to Rs 6.06 lakh crore; net average advances up 22.1% YoY to Rs 5.47 lakh crore; average CASA up 14.2% YoY to Rs 2.26 lakh crore.

Metropolis Health: Q2 revenue up 15% YoY, driven by double-digit growth in patient and test volumes. TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments emerge as fastest-growing businesses. EBITDA margin improves YoY and QoQ.

Trent: Q2 standalone revenue up 23% YoY to Rs 5,788 crore. Added 10 Westside and 11 Zudio stores during Q2. Total store count at 1,342 as of Sept. 30.

Godrej Consumer Products: Expects another strong quarter in Q2. Consolidated revenue growth seen in high teens; consolidated volume growth in high single digits; consolidated EBITDA growth in double digits. Standalone revenue growth seen in teens.

Axis Bank: Q2 gross advances up 22.7% YoY to Rs 13.85 lakh crore; total deposits up 20.7% YoY to Rs 14.52 lakh crore. Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

IndusInd Bank: Q2 net advances up 11.2% YoY to Rs 3.62 lakh crore; deposits up 10.1% YoY to Rs 4.29 lakh crore. Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 33,627 crore.

AWL Agri Business: Q2 volume growth up 12% YoY; revenue growth up 24% YoY. Food and FMCG revenue growth up 33% YoY. Wheat and rice businesses delivered robust growth. Edible oil volumes up 3% YoY; Industry Essentials volumes up 25% YoY.

Stocks In News

Sai Parenterals: Completes acquisition of R&D facility of Prathyath Laboratories.

Completes acquisition of R&D facility of Prathyath Laboratories. Laser Power: Receives Rs 73 crore HTLS reconductoring order from Power Grid.

Receives Rs 73 crore HTLS reconductoring order from Power Grid. IIFL Finance: Approves allotment of 4,650 NCDs worth Rs 46.5 crore.

Approves allotment of 4,650 NCDs worth Rs 46.5 crore. Axis Bank: Sanjeev Moghe resigns as Group Head, Branch Banking South, effective Oct. 30.

Sanjeev Moghe resigns as Group Head, Branch Banking South, effective Oct. 30. Narayana Hrudayalaya: Enters operations and management agreement with Mission of Mercy Hospital & Research Centre; Girinagar Hospital, Bengaluru, commences commercial operations.

Enters operations and management agreement with Mission of Mercy Hospital & Research Centre; Girinagar Hospital, Bengaluru, commences commercial operations. Nazara Technologies: Arm Fusebox Games launches The Traitors: Interactive Game on iOS and Android.

Arm Fusebox Games launches The Traitors: Interactive Game on iOS and Android. Maithan Alloys: Acquires 0.17% stake in HFCL for Rs 60 crore.

Acquires 0.17% stake in HFCL for Rs 60 crore. Relaxo Footwears: Executes renewable energy supply agreements with Clean Max MUOI and Clean Max Enviro.

Executes renewable energy supply agreements with Clean Max MUOI and Clean Max Enviro. Nelcast: Approves setting up machining division with investment of Rs 75 crore.

Approves setting up machining division with investment of Rs 75 crore. Jeena Sikho Lifecare: Launches eight ayurvedic healthcare and wellness products.

Launches eight ayurvedic healthcare and wellness products. PVP Ventures: MCA approves name change to Evervie Health, effective Oct. 5.

MCA approves name change to Evervie Health, effective Oct. 5. KPI Green Energy: Incorporates subsidiary KPGC Three.

Incorporates subsidiary KPGC Three. Amber Enterprises: Arm IL JIN files insurance claim of Rs 38.28 crore following fire incident; receives Rs 10 crore interim payment.

Arm IL JIN files insurance claim of Rs 38.28 crore following fire incident; receives Rs 10 crore interim payment. Juniper Hotels: Signs binding MoU with Imagicaaworld Entertainment to acquire Khopoli hotel for Rs 248 crore.

Signs binding MoU with Imagicaaworld Entertainment to acquire Khopoli hotel for Rs 248 crore. Sunteck Realty: Acquires 4.5-acre land parcel in Borivali West, Mumbai.

Acquires 4.5-acre land parcel in Borivali West, Mumbai. Windsor Machines: Appoints Mohan Ramachandran as Whole-Time Director and CEO.

Appoints Mohan Ramachandran as Whole-Time Director and CEO. JSW Energy: Adds 1,694 MW capacity since April; total installed capacity rises to 15.1 GW.

Adds 1,694 MW capacity since April; total installed capacity rises to 15.1 GW. BGR Energy Systems: Signs master restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Co; outstanding debt at Rs 3,736 crore.

Signs master restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Co; outstanding debt at Rs 3,736 crore. Schaeffler India: Expects exports to remain at 15%-20% of revenue as domestic business continues growing 14%-15%.

Expects exports to remain at 15%-20% of revenue as domestic business continues growing 14%-15%. Asian Hotels (North): Appoints Sunil Upadhyay as Chief Financial Officer.

Appoints Sunil Upadhyay as Chief Financial Officer. Marico: Acquires additional 24% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 1,012 crore; stake rises to 84.09%. To acquire remaining 14.1% stake in July 2027.

Acquires additional 24% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 1,012 crore; stake rises to 84.09%. To acquire remaining 14.1% stake in July 2027. ACME Solar: Arm ACME Renewtech commissions additional 66.68 MW solar capacity at Bikaner; commissioned capacity reaches 133.36 MW of 300 MW hybrid project.

Arm ACME Renewtech commissions additional 66.68 MW solar capacity at Bikaner; commissioned capacity reaches 133.36 MW of 300 MW hybrid project. Fredun Pharma: Allots 1.82 lakh equity shares on warrant conversion; 60,800 warrants converted.

Allots 1.82 lakh equity shares on warrant conversion; 60,800 warrants converted. Zydus Lifesciences: Partners with MSN to launch Riociguat Tablets in the US for treatment of recurrent CTEPH.

Partners with MSN to launch Riociguat Tablets in the US for treatment of recurrent CTEPH. HLE Glascoat: Arm Thaletec GmbH transfers 100% stake in step-down subsidiary HLE Surface to HLE International.

Arm Thaletec GmbH transfers 100% stake in step-down subsidiary HLE Surface to HLE International. IREDA: Signs Performance MoU with MNRE for FY2026-27.

IPO Update

Nityas Gems IPO - Day 3

Overall: 2.25x

QIB: 1.06x

NII: 2.05x

Retail: 4.04x

Vishal Nirmiti IPO - Day 3

Overall: 1.71x

QIB: 1.27x

NII: 1.81x

Retail: 1.67x

IPO Listings

Shah Investor's Home

IPO subscribed 38.12 times

Retail: 19.26 times

QIB (Ex Anchor): 28.05 times

NII: 95.54 times

SRIT India

IPO subscribed 125.16 times

Retail: 63.70 times

QIB (Ex Anchor): 91.84 times

NII: 312.99 times

Corporate Actions

Veranda Learning Solutions: Demerger.

Demerger. BLS E-Services: Face value split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share.

Bulk & Block Deals

AceVector: IDFC First Bank sold 35.33 lakh shares at Rs 28.32 per share.

IDFC First Bank sold 35.33 lakh shares at Rs 28.32 per share. Runwal Enterprises: Ashika Global Finance acquired 16.50 lakh shares at Rs 302.02 per share.

Ashika Global Finance acquired 16.50 lakh shares at Rs 302.02 per share. SG Finserve: Mayank Jain acquired 3.40 lakh shares at Rs 678.23 per share.

Mayank Jain acquired 3.40 lakh shares at Rs 678.23 per share. SMC Global Securities: Microcurves Trading sold 37.73 lakh shares at Rs 112.45 per share.

Important AGMs

Oracle Fin Serv

VRL Logistics

Brigade Hotel

Kirloskar Industries

Shares To Exit Lock-In

6M & Beyond Lock-In

Company Shares Unlocking (mn) % of Outstanding Shares CMPDI 464 65% Pace Digitek 107 49%

Insider Trade

Embassy Developments: Promoter and Director Jitendra Virwani acquired 3.49 lakh shares.

Promoter and Director Jitendra Virwani acquired 3.49 lakh shares. Lords Mark Industries: Promoter and Director Sachidanand H Upadhyay disposed of 89.99 lakh shares.

Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

Short-Term ASM: Augmont Enterprises added to the framework.

Augmont Enterprises added to the framework. Excluded from ASM: Jaykay Enterprise, KPI Green Energy.

Price Band

TURTLEMINT FINTECH SOLUTIONS: Price band changed from 10% to 5%.

Price band changed from 10% to 5%. D. P. ABHUSHAN: Price band changed from 20% to 10%.

Price band changed from 20% to 10%. VERANDA LEARNING SOLUTIONS: Price band changed from 20% to 5%.

F&O Cues

Nifty October futures up 0.41% at 22,623.70, at a premium of 68 points.

Nifty options Oct. 6 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and maximum Put open interest at 21,500.

Securities in ban period: AMBUJACEM, BANDHANBNK, SAIL.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 6: Nifty Resistance At 22,600 As Bearish Momentum Pauses

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