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Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 6

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Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 6
All you need to know going into trade on Tuesday.
Photo Source: Envato

Good Morning!

Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market ended higher on Monday, following a decline in crude oil prices and easing concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting. The Sensex rallied 472.77 points, or 0.66%, to close at 72,382.47, while the Nifty 50 settled 133.80 points, or 0.60%, higher at 22,555.75. 

US Markets Recap

US stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors kept a close watch on Treasury yields and oil prices ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its September meeting later this week.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%, or 90.10 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%, or 13.01 points. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed, rising 0.39%, or 105.28 points. 

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Canara Bank, NTPC, Suzlon Energy, BHEL, HDFC Bank And Godrej Consumer — Ask Profit

Results To Watch

  • Karamtara Engineering
  • Kanohar Electricals
  • Glass Wall Systems
  • Asset Reconstruction Company

Earnings

Steamhouse India Q1 (QoQ)

Revenue down 7.1% to Rs 128.6 crore
EBITDA up 17% to Rs 30.9 crore
EBITDA margin at 24% versus 19.1%
Net profit up 29.8% to Rs 18.3 crore

LCC Projects Q1 (YoY)

Revenue down 15.1% to Rs 802.6 crore
EBITDA down 6.4% to Rs 119.5 crore
EBITDA margin at 14.9% versus 13.5%
Net profit down 17.1% to Rs 63.7 crore

Business Updates

Hi-Tech Pipes: Q2 sales volume up 32% YoY to 1.65 lakh MT.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Q2 total average deposits up 18.8% YoY to Rs 6.06 lakh crore; net average advances up 22.1% YoY to Rs 5.47 lakh crore; average CASA up 14.2% YoY to Rs 2.26 lakh crore.

Metropolis Health: Q2 revenue up 15% YoY, driven by double-digit growth in patient and test volumes. TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments emerge as fastest-growing businesses. EBITDA margin improves YoY and QoQ.

Trent: Q2 standalone revenue up 23% YoY to Rs 5,788 crore. Added 10 Westside and 11 Zudio stores during Q2. Total store count at 1,342 as of Sept. 30.

Godrej Consumer Products: Expects another strong quarter in Q2. Consolidated revenue growth seen in high teens; consolidated volume growth in high single digits; consolidated EBITDA growth in double digits. Standalone revenue growth seen in teens.

Axis Bank: Q2 gross advances up 22.7% YoY to Rs 13.85 lakh crore; total deposits up 20.7% YoY to Rs 14.52 lakh crore. Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

IndusInd Bank: Q2 net advances up 11.2% YoY to Rs 3.62 lakh crore; deposits up 10.1% YoY to Rs 4.29 lakh crore. Mobilised FCNR-B deposits worth Rs 33,627 crore.

AWL Agri Business: Q2 volume growth up 12% YoY; revenue growth up 24% YoY. Food and FMCG revenue growth up 33% YoY. Wheat and rice businesses delivered robust growth. Edible oil volumes up 3% YoY; Industry Essentials volumes up 25% YoY.

Stocks In News

  • Sai Parenterals: Completes acquisition of R&D facility of Prathyath Laboratories.
  • Laser Power: Receives Rs 73 crore HTLS reconductoring order from Power Grid.
  • IIFL Finance: Approves allotment of 4,650 NCDs worth Rs 46.5 crore.
  • Axis Bank: Sanjeev Moghe resigns as Group Head, Branch Banking South, effective Oct. 30.
  • Narayana Hrudayalaya: Enters operations and management agreement with Mission of Mercy Hospital & Research Centre; Girinagar Hospital, Bengaluru, commences commercial operations.
  • Nazara Technologies: Arm Fusebox Games launches The Traitors: Interactive Game on iOS and Android.
  • Maithan Alloys: Acquires 0.17% stake in HFCL for Rs 60 crore.
  • Relaxo Footwears: Executes renewable energy supply agreements with Clean Max MUOI and Clean Max Enviro.
  • Nelcast: Approves setting up machining division with investment of Rs 75 crore.
  • Jeena Sikho Lifecare: Launches eight ayurvedic healthcare and wellness products.
  • PVP Ventures: MCA approves name change to Evervie Health, effective Oct. 5.
  • KPI Green Energy: Incorporates subsidiary KPGC Three.
  • Amber Enterprises: Arm IL JIN files insurance claim of Rs 38.28 crore following fire incident; receives Rs 10 crore interim payment.
  • Juniper Hotels: Signs binding MoU with Imagicaaworld Entertainment to acquire Khopoli hotel for Rs 248 crore.
  • Sunteck Realty: Acquires 4.5-acre land parcel in Borivali West, Mumbai.
  • Windsor Machines: Appoints Mohan Ramachandran as Whole-Time Director and CEO.
  • JSW Energy: Adds 1,694 MW capacity since April; total installed capacity rises to 15.1 GW.
  • BGR Energy Systems: Signs master restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Co; outstanding debt at Rs 3,736 crore.
  • Schaeffler India: Expects exports to remain at 15%-20% of revenue as domestic business continues growing 14%-15%.
  • Asian Hotels (North): Appoints Sunil Upadhyay as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Marico: Acquires additional 24% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 1,012 crore; stake rises to 84.09%. To acquire remaining 14.1% stake in July 2027.
  • ACME Solar: Arm ACME Renewtech commissions additional 66.68 MW solar capacity at Bikaner; commissioned capacity reaches 133.36 MW of 300 MW hybrid project.
  • Fredun Pharma: Allots 1.82 lakh equity shares on warrant conversion; 60,800 warrants converted.
  • Zydus Lifesciences: Partners with MSN to launch Riociguat Tablets in the US for treatment of recurrent CTEPH.
  • HLE Glascoat: Arm Thaletec GmbH transfers 100% stake in step-down subsidiary HLE Surface to HLE International.
  • IREDA: Signs Performance MoU with MNRE for FY2026-27.

IPO Update

Nityas Gems IPO - Day 3

  • Overall: 2.25x
  • QIB: 1.06x
  • NII: 2.05x
  • Retail: 4.04x

Vishal Nirmiti IPO - Day 3

  • Overall: 1.71x
  • QIB: 1.27x
  • NII: 1.81x
  • Retail: 1.67x

IPO Listings

Shah Investor's Home

  • IPO subscribed 38.12 times
  • Retail: 19.26 times
  • QIB (Ex Anchor): 28.05 times
  • NII: 95.54 times

SRIT India

  • IPO subscribed 125.16 times
  • Retail: 63.70 times
  • QIB (Ex Anchor): 91.84 times
  • NII: 312.99 times

Corporate Actions

  • Veranda Learning Solutions: Demerger.
  • BLS E-Services: Face value split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share.

Bulk & Block Deals

  • AceVector: IDFC First Bank sold 35.33 lakh shares at Rs 28.32 per share.
  • Runwal Enterprises: Ashika Global Finance acquired 16.50 lakh shares at Rs 302.02 per share.
  • SG Finserve: Mayank Jain acquired 3.40 lakh shares at Rs 678.23 per share.
  • SMC Global Securities: Microcurves Trading sold 37.73 lakh shares at Rs 112.45 per share.

Important AGMs

  • Oracle Fin Serv
  • VRL Logistics
  • Brigade Hotel
  • Kirloskar Industries

Shares To Exit Lock-In

6M & Beyond Lock-In

CompanyShares Unlocking (mn)% of Outstanding Shares
CMPDI46465%
Pace Digitek10749%

Insider Trade

  • Embassy Developments: Promoter and Director Jitendra Virwani acquired 3.49 lakh shares.
  • Lords Mark Industries: Promoter and Director Sachidanand H Upadhyay disposed of 89.99 lakh shares.

Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

  • Short-Term ASM: Augmont Enterprises added to the framework.
  • Excluded from ASM: Jaykay Enterprise, KPI Green Energy.

Price Band

  • TURTLEMINT FINTECH SOLUTIONS: Price band changed from 10% to 5%.
  • D. P. ABHUSHAN: Price band changed from 20% to 10%.
  • VERANDA LEARNING SOLUTIONS: Price band changed from 20% to 5%.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty October futures up 0.41% at 22,623.70, at a premium of 68 points.
  • Nifty options Oct. 6 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and maximum Put open interest at 21,500.
  • Securities in ban period: AMBUJACEM, BANDHANBNK, SAIL.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 6: Nifty Resistance At 22,600 As Bearish Momentum Pauses

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